Rudy Giuliani says he is '100 percent certain' President Trump did not tell Cohen to lie to Congress

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, said Sunday that he is "100 percent certain" that the president did not tell his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress, in response to a BuzzFeed News report that made that allegation.

"I knew from the very beginning it wasn't true," the former New York City mayor said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" when asked about the BuzzFeed story that was published Thursday.

The BuzzFeed News report cited two federal law enforcement officials who said Trump directed Cohen to lie during his congressional testimony about the efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Those efforts continued into the 2016 presidential campaign despite Trump's claims during the campaign that he had nothing to do with Russia. The report said there were documents and witnesses to support the allegation.

But special counsel Robert Mueller's office made a rare public statement refuting the Buzzfeed report.

"BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate," said Peter Carr, the special counsel's spokesman.

"To their credit, the Justice Department and the special counsel's office said that the story was inaccurate," Giuliani said Sunday on "Meet the Press." "And the inaccuracy is that there's no evidence that the president told him to lie."

Giuliani said he could "categorically" say that Trump's "counsel to Michael Cohen throughout that entire period was, 'Tell the truth.' We thought he was telling the truth. I still believe he may have been telling the truth when he testified before Congress. But in any event, his lawyers thought that, our lawyers thought that, and the president thought that at the time."

"Now, I don't know what to believe about him," Giuliani said of Cohen.

In December, when news broke that Cohen lied to Congress about the negotiations for the Trump Tower Moscow project, Giuliani said Trump told Mueller in his written answers to the special counsel that the talks might have continued all the way up until the 2016 election.

On Sunday, Giuliani added that Trump had conversations with Cohen about the negotiations "up to as far as October, November. Our answers cover until the election. So anytime during that period they could've talked about it."

Giuliani said there "weren't a lot of them, but there were conversations. Can't be sure of the exact date. But the president can remember having conversations with him about it."

Although the president's attorney regularly attacks Cohen's credibility, Giuliani conceded on this issue that "Cohen would have a much better recollection of it than the president."

"It was much more important" to Cohen than Trump and it was Cohen's "sole mission" while Trump "was running for president of the United States," he explained. "So you’ve got to expect there's not going to be a great deal of concentration on a project that never went anywhere."

Giuliani also tried to clarify a statement he made last week on CNN in which he claimed that he "never said there was no collusion between the campaign" and Russia, despite numerous occasions where he and the president have said exactly that. In his previous statements, he meant there was no collusion "to my knowledge," he explained.

"So, if I'm saying there's no collusion on the campaign, of course I don't know everyone on the campaign. To my knowledge, there's no collusion on the campaign," he said. "I probably didn't qualify it every time I said it."

When asked if the thought Trump has been "100 percent truthful" with him, Giuliani said, "Yes, absolutely."

"Probably since May I haven't learned any new facts except the few things that have come along," he said.

