Rudy Giuliani says he has 'insurance' if Trump tries to throw him under the bus in the impeachment process

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri





President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told The Guardian that he had "insurance" should the president seek to set him up as a fall guy in House Democrats' impeachment investigation.

Giuliani's lawyer quickly interjected that the remark was a joke — but the answer was telling nonetheless.

In recent days, reports have emerged that senior Republicans are mulling throwing Giuliani under the bus to distance Trump from the deal Giuliani was attempting to broker in Ukraine.

Giuliani has denied wrongdoing in relation to his activities in Ukraine, arguing that he was simply doing his job as Trump's defense attorney.

Follow along here for live updates on the Trump impeachment hearings.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has hinted that he has "insurance" should the president abandon him amid House Democrats' impeachment investigation.

In an interview with The Guardian, the former New York mayor was asked whether he was nervous the president might decide to throw him under the bus.

The House is investigating claims Trump abused his office in waging a pressure campaign, in which Giuliani played a key role, for Ukraine to announce investigations meant to benefit Trump politically.

"I'm not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid," Giuliani remarked in the article, published Thursday.

At this point in the call Giuliani's own attorney, Robert Costello, interjected to say: "He's joking."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even as a joke, the remark comes against a backdrop of suggestions that Giuliani could be cut loose by the Republican establishment in an effort to protect Trump.

As pressure on Trump continues to grow amid the first US presidential impeachment inquiry in two decades, reports are emerging that senior Republicans are considering using Giuliani as a fall guy.

Axios reported that they were mulling portraying him as a rogue actor who sought to broker a deal with Ukraine without the president's full knowledge.

Giuliani in the interview insisted that Trump was a "very loyal guy" who would not abandon an ally.

He said he had spoken with him after the first day of the impeachment hearings Wednesday, when the top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and a top State Department official, George Kent, said Giuliani played a pivotal role in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate both the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and a conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 US elections.

The impeachment inquiry is focused on whether Trump corruptly sought to advance his personal interest in seeking the investigations and used withheld held military aid as leverage.

Giuliani has denied wrongdoing and maintains he was simply doing his job as Trump's attorney in seeking the investigations.

"I acted properly as his lawyer," Giuliani told The Guardian.

"I did what a good lawyer is supposed to do. I dug up evidence that helped to show the case against him was false, that there was a great deal of collusion going on someplace else other than Russia.

"And then I stepped on the number one minefield, which is Joe Biden, who is heavily protected by the Washington press corps."

NOW WATCH: Extremists turned a frog meme into a hate symbol, but Hong Kong protesters revived it as an emblem of hope