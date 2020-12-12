Rudy Giuliani says Trump's legal team is 'not finished' after the Supreme Court defeat and vows to bring the case back to lower courts

Sophia Ankel
Rudy Giuliani
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

  • Rudy Giuliani has vowed the president's legal team will keep filing lawsuits even after the Supreme Court dismissed a Texas-led effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • "The case wasn't rejected on the merits, the case was rejected on standing," Giuliani told Newsmax in an interview on Friday, adding that the Trump team could still bring the case back to lower courts.

  • However, any legal challenge in the lower courts is unlikely to succeed as rulings have already been handed down and the Electoral College is already meeting on Monday to certify the election results.

Rudy Giuliani has vowed the president's legal team will keep filing lawsuits despite the Supreme Court's recent decision to reject a GOP-backed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The lawsuit, which was filed this week by Texas and supported by other Republican-led states, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - four swing states won by President-elect Joe Biden in November. The action was supported by 18 state attorneys general and 106 Republican members of Congress.

On Friday, however, the court ruled that Texas lacked the standing to bring the case.

Texas' case was the most brazen attempt yet by the GOP to throw the election to Trump, despite the fact that Biden defeated him in both the popular vote and in the Electoral College.

Speaking to Newsmax on Friday, Giuliani, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, said that despite the Supreme Court's dismissal, the Trump team could still bring the case back to lower courts.

"The case wasn't rejected on the merits. The case was rejected on standing," Giuliani told Newsmax in an interview on Friday, according to The Hill. "So the answer to that is to bring the case now to the district court by the president, by some of the electors, alleging some of the same facts where there would be standing." 

"There's nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court in which the president, of course, would have standing. Some of the electors would have standing in that their constitutional rights have been violated," he added. 

"We're not finished," Giuliani concluded. "Believe me."

The Supreme Court's decision is the latest in a long string of defeats for the Trump campaign, who have filed nearly 40 lawsuits since the November election. It has just one win in a minor case concerning a small number of ballots.

President Trump, who has yet to concede formally, also criticized the Supreme Court's rejection, tweeting on Friday: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

Trump added that many "wonderful" states and Republican officials had backed the legal challenge but that everything was now "thrown out and gone."

"A Rigged Election, fight on!" he concluded.

The court includes three judges appointed by Trump himself: Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump's team is unlikely to succeed in further legal challenges, even in lower courts, because the rulings have already been handed down.  They are also under increasing pressure time-wise, as members of the Electoral College are already meeting Monday to certify the election results.

Meanwhile, Biden welcomed the recent decision, saying in a statement the court "decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies' attacks on the democratic process," according to CNN.

