Rudy Giuliani seemingly admits asking Trump for pardon on Twitter — then deletes post

Bad grammar or guilty conscious?

Rudy Giuliani appeared to have admitted asking for a pardon from former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack — but then quickly deleted the post on Twitter.

Trump’s former personal lawyer wrote on Wednesday that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson was not truthful when she testified before the Jan. 6 committee that Giuliani asked for a pardon from Trump.

“She was never present when I asked for a pardon,” Giuliani wrote.

Giuliani quickly realized that he needed to try again.

He deleted the tweet and replaced it with one that more clearly stated his claim that he did not, actually, ask for a pardon.

“I did not want or need a pardon,” he said.

Giuliani for good measure said he has unnamed witnesses who could “corroborate that she and the Committee are perpetrating yet another lie.”

In riveting testimony, Hutchinson recalled walking Giuliani, who was Trump’s lawyer, out of the White House when he asked if she was “excited about the 6th.”

“We’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great, the president’s going to be there, he’s going to look powerful,” she recalled Giuliani saying.

When she returned inside and told Meadows of that conversation, he told her a lot was going on.

“Things might get real, real bad,” Meadows told her, she recalled.

