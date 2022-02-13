Rudy Giuliani signaled to the January 6 committee that he'll take a 'less confrontational' stance towards requests for information: NYT report

Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House January 6 select committee has subpoenaed many members of Trump's inner circle.

Several have refused to cooperate and some, like Steve Bannon, have been held in contempt.

Rudy Giuliani has communicated with the committee and could cooperate, The New York Times reported.

Former President Donald J. Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, through his lawyers, has communicated to the House Jan. 6 committee about responding to their questions, three sources told The New York Times.

Last month, the committee subpoenaed Giuliani alongside attorneys Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn, who helped run efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Times reported that Guiliani has signaled that he will take a "less confrontational stance" towards the committee's request for information than other Trump figures who have refused to cooperate or are fighting the subpoenas.

According to the Times, this may be an effort for Giuliani to avoid the cost of fighting the subpoena while also making it more difficult for the committee to ask the Department of Justice to hold him in contempt of Congress if he refuses to cooperate.

The House, for example, voted to hold former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in October over his refusal to cooperate, and in November, the Justice Department indicted him on two charges of contempt of Congress.

Sources said Giuliani is negotiating with the committee on whether or not he'll give a formal deposition as opposed to an informal interview.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

