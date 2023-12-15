Rudy Giuliani socked with near $150M verdict for defaming Atlanta election workers: reports

Rudy Giuliani was socked with a near $150 million damages award by a jury for defaming two Atlanta election workers with false claims that they rigged votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to multiple outlets.

The eight-person Washington, D.C. panel ruled the former NYC mayor must fork over the eye-popping sum to make up for the campaign of lies that inspired a life-changing deluge of vicious threats aimed at Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Giuliani faced up to a possible roughly $240 million in both compensatory and punitive damages after a disastrous trial in which he only deepened his own liability with more lies and legal missteps.

The verdict marks the latest milestone in the long downward personal, financial and legal spiral for the man who was once revered for his role as so-called America’s Mayor after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

It caps one chapter of a shocking drama that illustrated for many Americans the real-life impact on ordinary people of Trump’s alleged effort to overturn his 2020 loss to President Biden by concocting a string of conspiracy theories and brazen lies.

Giuliani, 79, still faces a criminal trial for some of the same conduct in the Georgia state RICO election conspiracy case against Trump and more than a dozen acolytes, ensuring he will continue to grapple with the impact of his shameless lies he hurled at Freeman and Moss.

He’s also a so-far unindicted co-conspirator with Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal election interference case against Trump.

The mother-daughter team were ordinary Atlanta election workers during the 2020 election. After officials confirmed Trump’s loss, Giuliani and other Trump supporters accused them of trying to rig votes for Biden as Fulton County officials counted ballots in the overwhelmingly Democratic county.

The claim and a video that purported to show Freeman and Moss acting suspiciously was quickly debunked as outlandish lies.

That didn’t stop Giuliani from lying about the women, comparing them to drug dealers and suggesting they should face prosecution and searches of their homes.

Trump’s MAGA loyalists eagerly picked up on the attacks, flooding the women with a torrent of racist and violent threats. Both women were forced to flee their homes and go into hiding to avoid abuse.

The two women eventually became more familiar faces to Americans when they testified about their ordeal to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The women’s effort to hold Giuliani accountable for his actions started when they sued him along with a far right-wing news channel. He refused to settle the case and defied their efforts to get required evidence.

Giuliani’s obstinance led District Court Judge Beryl Howell to take the remarkable step of ruling that the former mayor was liable for defaming the women. She forced him to stand trial only to determine how much he should pay in damages.

The trial turned into an epic fail for Giuliani.

As Moss and Freeman delivered poignant testimony to the jury, Giuliani ranted outside the courtroom that he didn’t regret a thing and that he told the truth about the women.

Howell rebuked Giuliani, warning him that his outburst could lead to a whole new defamation claim.

In the end, Giulani chickened out on taking the witness stand and his defense failed to present a single witness in his defense.

In his closing argument, an attorney for Moss and Freeman stressed that Giuliani has showed no remorse for aggressively spreading the false conspiracy theories that all but destroyed their lives.

Attorney Michael Gottlieb played a video of Giuliani outside the courthouse earlier this week repeating the lies.

“Giuliani has shown over and over again he will not take our client’s names out of his mouth,” Gottlieb said. “Facts will not stop him.”

Giuliani’s attorney contended the former Trump lawyer should not be held fully responsible for the threats he made.

Joe Sibley, Giuliani’s attorney, also pleaded with the panel to take into account that Giuliani was once considered a national hero.

His lawyer had earlier told the jury they would hear first hand from Giuliani, but he chickened out after Howell warned him she would not permit him to repeat the defamatory lies on the stand.

The damages case is part of myriad mounting legal and financial woes for Giuliani.

He and Trump are charged along with more than a dozen cronies in the Georgia state RICO election conspiracy case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has accused the campaign of smearing Moss and Freeman, serving as one pillar of a tangled plot engineered by Trump to steal the 2020 election in Georgia and other states.

Giuliani also faces a blizzard of suits from creditors including ex-lawyers who say he stiffed them for legal fees. A former aide filed a sexual harassment claim, saying he regularly forced her to perform oral sex on him while chatting on the phone with Trump.

He faces an increasingly dire financial situation, although critics accuse him of crying poor to avoid meeting his obligations. His upper East Side condo is on the market and he recently was forced to slash the asking price amid a soft real estate market.

Trump has mostly refused to bail out his onetime top lieutenant, although he did help host a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf resort last summer.