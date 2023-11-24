Rudy Giuliani sued for allegedly skipping out on $10k payment to accounting firm

Rudy Giuliani is being sued by an ex-associate for $10,000, adding to the mountain of debt the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney is facing.

BST & Co. CPAs, LLP, an accounting firm based in Latham, NY is suing Mr Giuliani claiming that he had the company conduct an appraisal of his business interests while he separated from his wife, Judith Nathan, without paying them.

The suit states that Mr Giuliani had agreed to the amount before the services took place. He was given an invoice of the charges from the firm in February of 2020. The firm is also asking that the former mayor cover their attorney’s fees, which amount to roughly $15,000.

Including interest, the firm now seeks to recover about $25,000.

It’s not the only legal battle Mr Giuliani is currently dealing with. In September, his former attorney, Robert Costello, and his firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, sued him claiming that he only paid $214,000 of the $1.6m he owed him in legal fees.

They too, want Mr Giuliani to pay their attorneys fees and other costs associated with bringing the action forward.

In a written statement regarding the suit, Mr Giuliani said “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done. It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

In August, Mr Costello travelled to Mar-a-Lago, former president Donald Trump’s Florida home, to try and convince him to cover Mr Giuliani’s legal fees, according to CNN. However, Mr Trump didn’t appear to be interested in resolving his ex-confidante’s troubles.

He did agree to stop by two of Mr Giuliani’s fundraisers, the outlet reported. Mr Trump’s PAC, Save America, later paid $340,000 to Trustpoint, a data vendor.

Mr Giuliani has taken some measures to try and raise funds for his legal defence. He recently put his Manhattan apartment up for sale for $6.5m.

He dropped the price to $6.1m as the listing remains active.