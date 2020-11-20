Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interview

Joshua Bote, USA TODAY
2 min read

Mere hours after an embarrassing press conference, President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested that someone should “cut the head off” Democrat leaders.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Giuliani used a throat-slitting gesture after making baseless claims about the electoral process, including a conspiracy that a German company coordinated with the Biden campaign to “come up” with votes.

“Somebody’s gotta cut the head off,” Giuliani said as he made the gesture on the show, aired Thursday night.

His comments during the segment bear a resemblance to the falsehoods he made during the press briefing Thursday, which was held at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill. Throughout, he alleged he had evidence of “voter fraud” despite not having proof.

The press briefing went viral, in large part due to an apparent mishap in which Giuliani's hair dye leeched off his scalp.

Critics roast Rudy Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap: 'Hire union hair and makeup professionals'

A day after the conference, his son and a Trump staffer, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive for COVID-19.

“If we don’t fix this, Sean, we’ll never have a free and fair election — at least for the next 30 or 40 years,” he said.

Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

Soon after, Hannity cut Giuliani off mid-sentence — and quickly apologized: “I’m not trying to cut you off.”

Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giuliani to Fox's Hannity: Someone should 'cut the head off' Democrats

