Rudy Giuliani to surrender in Fulton County Wednesday, source says

Rudy Giuliani intends to turn himself in Wednesday on charges alleging he and others attempted to thwart the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to a source close to Giuliani who is familiar with the arrangement.

A lawyer for Giuliani expects to meet with the Fulton District Attorney earlier Wednesday to establish bond conditions, the source said. After the bond is set, Giuliani will surrender at the same Atlanta jail where two of the 19 defendants charged in the case turned themselves in Tuesday.

Giuliani will be accompanied by former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, the source said. Kerik, a longtime ally of Giuliani's, is not one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County case.

Giuliani is one of 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, who have been indicted on racketeering and other charges in Fulton County related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Giuliani was central to a campaign to challenge the results after Trump lost, taking on a leadership role both in internal planning as well as cheerleading the effort in public — holding a famous press conference after the election at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, saying Trump would not concede, and spreading misinformation in appearances before state legislatures.

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani talks to members of the press before he leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. / Credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images

The indictment claims Giuliani, "in furtherance of the conspiracy" to overturn the election, sought to push legislators in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan to "unlawfully appoint" presidential electors from their states.

Giuliani has denied all wrongdoing in the case, and has criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' handling of the investigation.

On Tuesday, Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, and John Eastman, a conservative attorney, were booked at the jail. Both men were eligible for bond. A request to Hall for comment was not immediately returned.

Eastman said in a statement that he and his legal team plan to contest the charges and said he is confident he will be "fully vindicated."

Willis gave those charged until noon Friday to surrender to authorities.

Trump said on his social media platform Monday that he will turn himself in on Thursday. He has denied wrongdoing in the case.

