Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia

The News

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani turned himself in to a Georgia jail on Wednesday to face charges related to his work as Donald Trump’s personal attorney following the 2020 election, according to jail records.

Giuliani, one of the 18 co-defendants indicted along with the former president, was hit with 13 charges, including racketeering, multiple conspiracy counts, and making false statements.

He is set to be released on a $150,000 bond.

Know More

Much of the indictment focuses on Giuliani’s testimony before members of the Georgia Legislature in late 2020. Giuliani repeatedly made false claims of election fraud and urged lawmakers to call a special session to replace Joe Biden’s presidential electors with Trump’s.

Giuliani told reporters before flying to Georgia that he was feeling “very, very good about it.”

“People like to say I’m different,” he said. “I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia.”

His law license in New York was suspended in 2021 over his false election claims.

Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday. All the defendants in the case were given a deadline of noon on Friday to turn themselves in.