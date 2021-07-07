Rudy Giuliani gestures during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan, on December 2, 2020 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, DC.

An appellate court suspended Giuliani pending further review by a New York panel.

The news comes after an NY court found that he made "demonstrably false" statements about the election.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, DC, pending further review.

A DC appellate court banned Giuliani from practicing law in the area until a New York panel completes a disciplinary review into the former mayor's conduct.

Giuliani is "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry in this order," said the filing, which was dated July 7.

Wednesday's development came after the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department, which covers Manhattan, had filed a petition seeking Giuliani's "immediate suspension" from practicing in New York in light of his comments and legal actions related to the 2020 election.

On June 24, an appellate division of New York's Supreme Court granted the petition after finding there was "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" in connection with former President Donald Trump's failed attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the ruling said.

"We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee," it continued.

As Trump's lead defense attorney fighting to overturn the election, Giuliani filed several lawsuits seeking to nullify the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won. All the suits were tossed out. He also repeatedly claimed on national television, without evidence, that the election was rigged in Biden's favor and that Trump was the rightful winner.

Nonpartisan election experts and cybersecurity professionals found that, contrary to Giuliani's and Trump's claims of malfeasance, the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in US history.

Giuliani's son, Andrew, defended his father after New York suspended his law license, saying he was the victim of a political witch hunt.

"Any American that believes in an independent justice system, this is going after one of President Trump's closest allies, that's exactly what this is," Andrew Giuliani continued. "Any American that doesn't believe that, they are just biased."

