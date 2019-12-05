Rudy Giuliani Teams Up With a Seth Rich Conspiracy Theorist to Save Trump

Rudy Giuliani has found a new ally in his globe-trotting attempts to fight President Trump’s impeachment, teaming up with a cable news reporter and conspiracy theory political cartoonist who has suggested that Hillary Clinton killed Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich and that Democrats eat people.

In his quest to defend Trump and dig up dirt on his political opponents, Giuliani has enlisted a wide variety of characters in both the United States and Europe. Now he’s placing a big bet on Chanel Rion, a One America News host who dabbles in bizarre conspiracy theories.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Giuliani traveled to Hungary and Ukraine this week to set up interviews with former Ukrainian prosecutors who have been critical of former Vice President Joe Biden. The interviews are meant for a series on pro-Trump cable channel One America News hosted by Rion, a reporter, anti-feminist children’s book author, and political cartoonist.

Rudy Giuliani Jumps on the Seth Rich Conspiracy Bandwagon

Rion’s show, which takes Giuliani and his allies at their word that Trump did nothing wrong by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his family, has become a key part of Giuliani’s attempt to rally Trump’s base. But Rion herself has a colorful background that includes one prominent retracted story and support for several conspiracy theories.

Rion has been best known on the right since May, when she was hired as a White House correspondent for OAN, the upstart pro-Trump cable network that frequently clashes with rival Fox News.

In October, Rion claimed that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page had an affair with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Rion’s vaguely sourced report went viral in corners of the right-wing blogsophere that has become obsessed with Page’s sex life and her connection to the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia, but Rion’s network quietly retracted the entire story later that month.

Rion didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Before joining OAN in May, Rion developed some level of notoriety on the internet for her bizarre political cartoons, in a self-published set of online cartoons dubbed “The Left Edge.” In one, Rion promoted the conspiracy theory that Clinton was behind the unsolved murder of DNC staffer Rich, which police have concluded a botched robbery. In another, she referenced “spirit cooking”—the baseless claim, popular with believers in the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, that top Democratic officials are involved in Satanic cannibalistic sacrifices.

Not all of Rion’s cartoons promote conspiracy theories, but many of them are still strange. In one, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), dressed as an alien, comes to Earth to criticize then-FBI Director James Comey. Reid is depicted as arriving in a UFO inexplicably labeled “Planet Zoombo.” In another, she called on “armed citizens to defend America from violent left,” claiming without evidence that Democrats were plotting assassinations.

In one cartoon, Rion portrays the Academy Awards’ Oscar statue as a woman named “Oscareena.”

“He claims his name is Oscareena and he wants the keys to the little girls’ peek-a-boo room,” one character in the cartoon says.

Rion’s website claims that she has “become known as the best political illustrator in the country for constitutional conservative and anti-leftist causes,” but it’s not clear that her “Left Edge” cartoons have circulated much on the broader right. Another website operated by her fiancé claimed that people all over the world are wearing T-shirts and putting up posters of her art. Rion didn’t respond to a request for proof of that claim.

Rion has also made some interesting assertions about her background. In a biography posted on her website, Rion claims that her family left the United States in disgust after Bill Clinton beat Bob Dole in the 1996 presidential race, setting out to see for themselves “what a debauched idea socialism was.”

After describing a stay in South Korea “a few miles” from the demilitarized zone on the border with North Korea, Rion takes her narrative to France, where she finds herself in a classroom with “presumably communistic” fellow students. Rion’s bio page claims that her family initially lived in a mill but left when “the miller quit.”