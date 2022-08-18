Rudy Giuliani testifies for 6 hours before Fulton County grand jury in election probe, sources say

Gov. Brian Kemp will not testify Thursday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, the governor filed a motion asking a judge to delay his testimony, and court sources told Channel 2 that will push back Kemp’s testimony -- at least for now.

That word comes after Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and attorney to former president Donald Trump, testified before the grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Channel 2′s legal analyst Ashleigh Merchant said Giuliani’s appearance speaks volumes about where the investigation stands.

“(It) tells me they’re getting very deep in this investigation. They’re getting very close and getting down to what they need. And so we may be seeing this conclude sometime soon,” Merchant said.

Courthouse sources told Channel 2 that Giuliani testified for six hours Wednesday before the special grand jury.

Giuliani did talk briefly with reporters while walking into the courthouse.

“We will not talk about this until it’s over,” Giuliani said. “It’s a grand jury, and as I recall, grand juries are secret.”

Before arriving in Atlanta, Giuliani learned he’s a potential target of the Fulton County investigation after he made several trips to Georgia in the wake of the 2020 election on behalf of Trump.

“When Rudy Giuliani testified to the state Legislature, did he lie? That’s a crime,” Merchant said. “Did he lie to investigators when he talked to them? That’s also a crime.”

Merchant said those are questions the grand jury will need to answer.

But she believes the investigation will lead to an indictment, with Giuliani and Trump as possible targets.

“I definitely think there will be some kind of indictment. Who’s involved and what type of charges, that’s what remains to be seen,” Merchant said.

