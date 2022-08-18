Rudy Giuliani testifies to a grand jury for nearly six hours over election investigation

Reuters

On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a Chinese civil war, the archipelago of small islands, less than 10 km (6.2 miles) from China's coast at the closest point, would probably be an early target for Beijing in the event of conflict. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out extensive military exercises this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.