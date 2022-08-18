Rudy Giuliani testifies to a grand jury for nearly six hours over election investigation
Rudy Giuliani spent around six hours testifying to a special grand jury in an Atlanta courtroom as they investigated 2020 election interference.
Rudy Giuliani spent around six hours testifying to a special grand jury in an Atlanta courtroom as they investigated 2020 election interference.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is projected to have lost her primary on Tuesday to Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, ABC News reports, after Cheney built her political profile -- and her campaign -- around criticizing the former president as an existential threat to American democracy. Cheney's defeat was largely expected, given the partisan makeup of her seat and polling that showed her trailing Hageman. Trump won Wyoming in the last presidential election with some 70% of the vote.
Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney in 2020, is a target of the Fulton County probe examining whether the former president interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections, according to one of Giuliani's lawyers. Natalie Brand reports.
Oracle has begun auditing TikTok's algorithms and content moderation models, according to a new report from Axios out this morning. The new arrangement is meant to allow Oracle the ability to monitor TikTok's systems to help the company in its efforts to assure U.S. lawmakers that its app is not being manipulated by Chinese government authorities. Oracle will audit how TikTok's algorithm surfaces content to "ensure outcomes are in line with expectations," and that those models have not been manipulated, the report said.
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday castigated Republicans who are attacking the FBI after the agency searched Donald Trump's residence in Florida. The Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, which sources told ABC News is tied to the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents and other White House records, has Republicans railing against the federal law enforcement agency as well as the Department of Justice. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the number 3 House Republican, said the search was "a complete abuse and overreach of its authority."
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres meet Thursday in Lviv, in western Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayRussia's War in Ukraine Is How the Sovie
Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’
Alphabet was among the many tech companies to alter its healthcare and data policies once abortion access was no longer guaranteed. Workers say the company isn't doing nearly enough.
Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting suggested the pace of interest rate hikes would slow at some point while central bank members assess their impact at bringing down inflation. For the first time officials acknowledged the risk involved with lifting borrowing costs more than was needed and the unnecessary pain it can cause because of the time lag behind between monetary policy moves and economic activity. Since the second consecutive 75-basis point rise was announced, headline inflation has cooled slightly to 8.5%, the jobs market remains hot and, most recently, U.S. retail sales flatlined.
Do you wanna guess what he thinks about his characterization in the show?
FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. Knox, who studied business, was 22.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. The announcement came in the side lounge of a Reno coffee and wine shop, where he hosted a panel of obstetrician-gynecologists, medical students and reproductive rights advocates to discuss their plans to protect abortion access, as reproductive rights have become central to his re-election campaign in the key swing state and that of Democrats nationwide. In the days following the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisolak signed the executive order saying that Nevada will not assist other states that try to prosecute residents who travel to Nevada for abortions.
On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a Chinese civil war, the archipelago of small islands, less than 10 km (6.2 miles) from China's coast at the closest point, would probably be an early target for Beijing in the event of conflict. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out extensive military exercises this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.
This is going to be both awesome and weird.
A 17-year-old boy is charged with the initial assault, and his 19-year-old friend is charged with retaliating against the victim's family for the assailant's arrest.
Rudy Giuliani's attorney declined to comment on the Fulton County session. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been subpoenaed by the same grand jury.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyConcerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.Having recovered from their initial shock over the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Russian
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAt the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists
Tennessee Department of CorrectionA woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing ch
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
A woman is accusing an airline of "gender discrimination" after she says she was barred from entering from its business class lounge because of her outfit.