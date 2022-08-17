Rudy Giuliani to testify in front of Fulton special grand jury Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani is set to testify on Wednesday in person before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Giuliani’s testimony will come two days after Channel 2 Action News learned that he is now considered to be a target in the investigation instead of just a witness.

According to the court documents, Giuliani failed to appear at a July 13 hearing in New York to fight a subpoena.

He was scheduled to testify last week as part of that investigation, but his attorneys asked for a continuance because of the former New York mayor’s health.

In court, his attorney Bill Thomas said Giuliani had two “coronary heart stents” implanted the first week of July and presented a letter from an infectious disease doctor insisting he should not travel by air.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence from Giuliani’s own social media feeds showing he had been traveling since the surgery, just not by air.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that since Giuliani’s doctor advised against air travel only, the former mayor could still come to Atlanta to testify in person.

“New York is not close to Atlanta, but it’s not traveling to Fairbanks,” McBurney said. “He’ll need to be here in person. That gives him a week and a day to sort out whether he would travel by private coach or bus or whatever. I’m confident he can figure out a way short of Greyhound that will get him to Atlanta that is not an airplane.”

Giuliani is one of several close allies of former President Donald Trump who were subpoenaed last month.

The special grand jury appears to want to hear more about Giuliani’s December 2020 testimony before a Georgia State Senate subcommittee, in which he made several claims of voter fraud.

Channel 2 was there in 2020 when Giuliani spent several hours speaking before state lawmakers and spreading false narratives and conspiracy theories about the “secret suitcases” and “corrupt” voting machines.

Every one of those claims was later disproven by multiple federal and state investigations.

The grand jury also appears to be investigating Trump’s now infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, along with the false electors’ scheme.

Attorneys for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are scheduled to be in an Atlanta federal court Wednesday seeking to get him excused from testifying before that grand jury as well.