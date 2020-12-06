Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus, President Donald Trump stated Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump tweeted, using a bigoted term for coronavirus. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani, 76, did not answer a message requesting comment.

It was not immediately known whether he had shown virus symptoms or what his plans for a possible quarantine were.

Giuliani told Bloomberg TV in October he’d been taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug Trump has been promoting as a treatment for COVID-19.

Sunday’s news punctuated a rough stretch for the president’s personal lawyer.

Since Joe Biden was widely declared president-elect after the Nov. 3 election, Giuliani has been spearheading Trump’s desperate, unsuccessful effort to overturn the results in court.

Last week, he traveled to Georgia and Michigan, where he met indoors with state lawmakers. He reportedly shunned a mask during the meetings. Following a Nov. 25 meeting with Republicans in Pennsylvania, two state senators said they tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Wall Street Journal. Giuliani didn’t use a mask at that meeting, either.

That was just the latest known example of the ex-mayor being in close proximity to confirmed coronavirus cases.

After he joined debate preparation for Trump in September, fellow participant Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, tested positive for coronavirus.

While Trump was released after a weekend of top-of-the-line COVID care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Christie was hospitalized for a week, illustrating the wide-ranging possible effects the virus can have on older people.

Giuliani’s son Andrew, a Trump aide, had a positive test result in November.

The White House has come under strong criticism for ignoring safety protocols during the outbreak. Trump’s own coronavirus diagnosis followed a Sept. 29 White House ceremony for his Supreme Court appointee Amy Coney Barrett, where guests were seen with their faces uncovered and sitting in close quarters. A number of other high-profile politicos tested positive following the event.

Story continues

Even as the outbreak continues on a nasty surge through the holidays, the White House and State Department are reportedly planning indoor gatherings over the coming weeks.

Throughout the pandemic, Giuliani has echoed Trump’s criticism of lockdown measures such as business closures and travel restrictions.

“‘Democrats want to paralyze us, I think, in part, because they want a bad economy,” Giuliani said in October.

The recent effort to overturn the election has led to a series of embarrassing moments for the former mayor of New York City, including a bizarre press conference outside a landscaping business in Philadelphia and another appearance, in Washington, D.C., in which hair dye appeared to drip down his face. He was also mocked after a sound resembling flatulence was heard as he spoke at an election hearing in Michigan last Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office reacted to Giuliani’s diagnosis as a cautionary tale.

“Rudy is seeing firsthand how dangerous his rhetoric and denialism is,” spokesman Bill Neidhardt said in a statement. “Wear a mask, socially distance and for good measure, don’t be a vile racist.”

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.