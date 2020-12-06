Rudy Giuliani admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Rudy Giuliani - Charles Krupa/AP

Rudy Giuliani has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 76-year old former New York City mayor is being treated at Georgetown University Medical Centre and because of his age is likely to be considered as being in a high risk category.

Mr Giuliani thanked all his supporters on Twitter for their kind thoughts and said he was feeling good.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," he wrote.

"I’m getting great care and feeling good.

"Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."

As the president's attorney, Mr Giuliani has spearheaded Donald Trump's legal battle to overturn the result of the presidential election, appearing in federal court for the first time in 28 years last month to advance his case.

And it was Mr Trump who first announced Mr Giuliani's illness on Twitter and the US president paid tribute to his lawyer who has hurtled around the country advancing the president's allegation that the election was rigged.

"By far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!" Mr Trump tweeted.

Mr Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing.

On Wednesday night, Mr Giuliani was in Lansing, Michigan, to testify in a highly unusual 4 1/2-hour legislative hearing in which he pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Joe Biden's Michigan victory and appoint electors for Mr Trump. He did not wear a mask, nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him.

Mr Giuliani travelled on Monday to Phoenix where he met with Republican legislators for an hour long hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Mr Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.

The Arizona legislature announced on Sunday, after Mr Giuliani's diagnosis became public, that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution "for recent cases and concerns relating to Covid-19".

On Sunday night, the Trump campaign released a statement from the president's legal team which said Mr Giuliani had tested negative just before his trip to the three states.

"Mayor Giuliani tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for Covid-19 until more than 48 hours after his return," the statement said. "No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) Guidelines."

It said other members of the president's legal team "who are defined as having had close contact" will follow their doctors' orders and CDC guidelines about self-isolation and testing.

Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Mr Giuliani are reportedly in self-isolation.

Mr Giuliani is the latest member of the Trump inner circle to be diagnosed with Covid. The president himself spent several days in the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland after being tested positive for coronavirus in early October.

The diagnosis emerged a few days after Mr Giuliani claimed a rare victory in the legal onslaught against the election after a judge in Michigan ordered a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines in the rural county of Antrim.

However, the ruling was not related to the presidential election.

Nevertheless, Mr Giuliani sought to stress the significance of the ruling: "This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned (sic) all over the state."