Rudy Giuliani told a Dominion Voting Systems lawyer he 'didn't have the time' to verify 2020 election fraud claims

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in an August deposition that he "didn't have the time" to verify election fraud claims.

Giuliani extensively peddled misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems sued him for defamation in January.

Rudy Giuliani told a lawyer for Dominion Voting Systems that he "didn't have the time" to verify fraud claims he's heard ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to CNN, which cited deposition tapes from August.

Dominion is suing Giuliani and others who peddled baseless claims saying the electronic voting company rigged the election in favor of now President Joe Biden. For months after the election, Giuliani, along with former President Donald Trump, has pushed unsubstantiated ideas of widespread voter fraud, a claim that has been debunked numerous times.

Dominion in January filed a defamation suit against Giuliani, Trump's now-former personal lawyer.

The lawsuit said Giuliani was responsible for "a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion." He "cashed in by hosting a podcast where he exploited election falsehoods to market gold coins, supplements, cigars and protection from 'cyberthieves,'" the lawsuit said.

A Dominion lawyer confronted him in August about the election fraud claims, and Giuliani said he had no time to verify whether they were true.

"We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic, somewhere in the mid-tweens, you know 2013, 2014, whatever, went down to Venezuela for a get-to-know meeting with [President Nicolás] Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for [former President Hugo] Chavez," Giuliani said, according to deposition footage obtained by CNN.

"You say the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic," the lawyer said, according to CNN.

"Yes, that's what I was told. ... Before the press conference I was told about it," Giuliani replied. "Sometimes I go and look myself - when stuff comes up. This time I didn't have the time to do it."

"It's not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that was given to me. Otherwise, you're never going to write a story. You'll never come to a conclusion," he added.

Dominion is also suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, as well as a slew of others.

