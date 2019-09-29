Rudy Giuliani: Ukraine sources detail attempt to construct case against Biden

In the explosive whistleblower complaint released this week, in which an intelligence official sounds the alarm over Donald Trump’s effort to solicit the help of Ukraine in his bid for re-election, one name is repeated: Rudy Giuliani.

The former New York mayor appears in flashing lights at the top of the document. In the second paragraph, the anonymous whistleblower says: “The president’s personal lawyer, Mr Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort.”

The author goes on to refer to Giuliani 31 times, painting a picture of a lawyer who in the service of his old friend and now personal client – Trump – set himself up as a virtual state within a state. Giuliani is accused of circumventing national security protocols as he scurried between Washington and Kyiv carrying private orders from the president, many of dubious legality.

That the man who was hailed as a national hero, “America’s mayor”, in the wake of 9/11 should now find himself accused of undermining national security amid a billowing impeachment scandal is extraordinary in itself. Even more astonishing is that so many of the details of the Ukraine connection have been put into the public domain by Giuliani himself.

He has been so willing to speak openly on cable TV and social media about his dealings with top Ukrainian officials seeking dirt on the leading Democratic presidential candidate, former vice-president Joe Biden, that he has deepened Trump’s legal peril almost on a daily basis.





On 25 July, US president Donald Trump called Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the course of the call he reportedly asked the Ukrainian leader eight times to investigate former US vice-president Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. It is additionally reported that Trump ordered his staff to withhold nearly $400m in aid to Ukraine days before the call took place.

Biden is one of the frontrunners to win the Democratic nomination and take on Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump confirmed he discussed the Bidens with Zelenskiy, and accused the pair – without offering any evidence – of corruption.

A US intelligence community whistleblower filed a report after becoming alarmed at Trump’s behaviour in the matter. The White House refused to release the substance of the whistleblower complaint, setting up a confrontation with Congress over the release of information. Complaints of this nature are usually reported to Congress within seven days.

Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has admitted asking the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens. It is illegal for a political campaign to accept a “thing of value” from a foreign government. Democrats say an investigation into a political opponent – for which Trump appears to have been pushing – would amount to a thing of value.





On Thursday, Giuliani posted a tweet that extended the crisis from the White House to the state department. In the tweet, he reproduced a July text message from Kurt Volker, then US special representative to Ukraine, introducing Giuliani to a key adviser of the Ukrainian president.

The chilling undertone of the tweet was unmistakable: if I’m going down, you’re going down with me.

Giuliani’s overseas consulting work in eastern Europe stretches back to the mid-2000s. But his prominence in Ukraine grew after Trump’s 2016 victory, when he parlayed his close relationship with the president into security contracts and speaking appearances.

By his own account, Giuliani’s fixation with Ukraine began last November when, he told Fox News, he was approached by a “very significant distinguished investigator”. He has not named the investigator, though the whistleblower’s complaint and other sources have illuminated close ties between the former mayor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who until last month was Ukraine’s chief prosecutor, and Lutsenko’s predecessor, Viktor Shokin.

As the complaint sets out, Giuliani met Lutsenko at least twice: in New York in January and in Warsaw the following month. The timing of those encounters could be important in the rapidly unfolding impeachment inquiry in Washington, as they came at a key moment for Lutsenko.

