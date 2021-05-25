Rudy Giuliani urges judge to dismiss Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit, alleging it hasn't actually lost money over election conspiracy theories

Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
Rudy Giuliani
Donald Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC on November 19, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos

  • Rudy Giuliani has, once again, asked a judge to dismiss Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

  • Giuliani's lawyer argues Dominion hasn't actually lost money over election conspiracy theories.

  • Dominion has said that Giuliani's lawyer doesn't understand defamation law.

Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani filed a legal memo Monday night arguing that a judge should dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' $1.3 billion defamation suit, arguing there's no proof the election technology company actually lost money from his false claims that it rigged the 2020 election.

Dominion first sued Giuliani in January, alleging that, as a member of former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign operation, he pushed bogus conspiracy theories that the company fabricated election results in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

Giuliani moved to dismiss the lawsuit in April, though Dominion responded earlier in May urging the judge to bring it to trial.

The new filing, from Giuliani's attorney Joseph D. Sibley IV, bolsters the earlier motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

It argues, in part, that Dominion hasn't proven that Giuliani's claims led the company to lose profits.

"They have not even alleged they lost a single contract as a result of Giuliani's statements. Instead, they have alleged that Giuliani has put their contracts in 'jeopardy', has 'deterred' third parties, and caused certain states to 'reassess' contracts with Plaintiffs," Sibley wrote in the filing. "In other words, Plaintiffs allege they might lose profits because of Giuliani. Plaintiffs' damages are nothing more than speculative at best and are not yet ripe given that Plaintiffs cannot identify a single contract lost or a single third party who has refused to enter into a contract with them based on Giuliani's alleged defamatory statements."

Dominion argued in its earlier motion that Giuliani's arguments are based on an incorrect interpretation of legal precedents and said it's entitled to damages.

The company is also involved in legal battles with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well as with Fox News - all of whom have asked courts to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuits over the false election conspiracy theories they promoted.

Giuliani is entangled in several legal headaches in addition to Dominion's lawsuit. In April, the FBI raided his Manhattan home and office in connection with an investigation reportedly scrutinizing his conduct in Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

