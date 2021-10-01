Rudy Giuliani Utterly Roasted In Pitch-Perfect Impression By John Lithgow

Actor John Lithgow let loose on Thursday’s “Late Show” with another killer impression of Rudy Giuliani.

Lithgow’s spoof interview with host Stephen Colbert began with him, as the former New York mayor, fiercely contesting the number of times he’d appeared on the show, a reference to his pushing of 2020 election conspiracies.

“I demand a recount,” demanded Lithgow, who remained in character as ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney throughout the bit.

Colbert dragged Lithgow over his Cameo gigs and reported ban from Fox News. It ended with a gross nod to that public grooming incident.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

