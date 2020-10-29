Rudy Giuliani wants Twitter CEO jailed over limitations on unverified Hunter Biden story

Rudy Giuliani, Former New York City Mayor and lawyer for US President Trump (EPA)

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said that Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter should be âin jailâ for blocking the spread of the controversial Hunter Biden story.

Twitter limited the spread of an unverified story published by The New York Post on Hunter Bidenâs Ukraine links following its publication, flagging the story as âunsafeâ as part of its new election posting rules.

In an interview on America This Week Â on Thursday, the former New York mayor hit out at the CEO calling him âan accessory after the fact to the numerous crimes committed by Hunter Biden.â

Mr Giuliani then discusses his recent accusations that possible evidence of child endangerment was found on the alleged Hunter Biden laptop.

He then calls Mr Dorsey a âmenaceâ and adds: âPut him in jail.â

The former mayor later lashed out at Mr Dorsey again while becoming visibly agitated, accusing him of âworking for the Chinese.â

âDorsey whether he committed a crime or not, heâs not an American. Heâs something else, maybe heâs working for the Chinese,â he says.

He labelled the platformâs limitation of the spread as being âthe worst invasion of rights in Americaâ since âputting the Japanese in camps, except itâs being done to all of us.â

Twitter did not immediately respond to The Independentâs request for comment.

Mr Giuliani has facilitated a number of claims made in regard to data purported to have been taken from a laptop supposedly left at a Delaware repair shop and purported to be Hunter Bidenâs.

The contents of the laptop have not been made fully public, nor fact-checked in full by reputable mainstream news organisations.

When asked if there was any legitimacy to a Homeland Security report alleging his son profited off the former vice president's name, Mr Biden said there was "none whatsoever" and that the âvast majority of intelligence peopleâ said there was no basis to the claims.

"This is the same garbage from Rudy Giuliani, Trump's henchman, it's a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family," Mr Biden told Milwaukee's WISN 12 News.

The Biden campaign has also condemned the claims in The New York Postâs story and said the publication ânever asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of the story.â

Donald Trump previously lashed out at Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of the controversial and unverified story.

âSo terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of âSmoking Gunâ emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter in the @nypost,â tweeted Mr Trump.

âIt is only the beginning for them There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!â

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act designates tech companies as platforms rather than publishers, protecting platforms by meaning theyâre not legally responsible for the content of their users.

