Rudy Giuliani Warns Of FBI Trying To 'Overthrow' Government In Bonkers Clip

Rudy Giuliani, ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump, complained of the FBI trying to “overthrow” the government on Thursday in remarks that Twitter users called pure “projection” due to his ties to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Giuliani, in a week where he’s faced severallegalchallenges, joined Newsmax to weigh in on what he called an “astonishing” report from special counsel John Durham, who found the FBI’s moves “extremely troublesome” but stopped short of recommending new charges in its Russia-Trump investigation.

“And they are very ready to [fix] the next one because no one, not a single person, has been held to account and for this, this guy should be held in contempt for anyone who cares about the law, as well as Bill Barr,” Giuliani said of Durham and the former Trump attorney general.

“To let this go by, with all these people walking free on television. These people tried to overthrow our government. This is serious conduct, if you treat it like it is, then they just keep doing it.”

Giuliani, whose law license was suspended in New York following his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, joined Newsmax’s Eric Bolling’s program after the anchor repeated GOP talking points on the FBI being “politicized” and “weaponized.”

His ramblings arrived on the same day that Republican efforts headed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) heard from two former FBI agents in a “weaponization” of government committee hearing, agents who the FBI said interfered with or refused to take part in investigations on the deadly Capitol riot.

Giuliani: To let this go by with all these people walking free on television. These people tried to overthrow our government… pic.twitter.com/VLj2uAtdBt — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2023

Twitter users mocked Giuliani over his remarks and joked that they came from “mister gaslight himself.”

Story continues

All projection. All the time. https://t.co/L0UivwEtkU — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) May 19, 2023

The gaslighting is strong with this one. — Ron Waxman 🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@RonWaxman) May 19, 2023

Well well. How the turntables. pic.twitter.com/TOOqQGxDQb — Christopher Ryan (@FFChristopherRy) May 19, 2023

You cannot make this shit up. https://t.co/dNzgI8bkGX — digby (@digby56) May 19, 2023

Related...