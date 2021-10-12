Rudy Giuliani's associates with head to trial for alleged campaign finance violations

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Men who once tried to help former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani launch an investigation into Hunter Biden are headed to federal court. CBS News legal contributor and former New York prosecutor Jessica Levinson joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on their alleged campaign finance violations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories