Rudy Giuliani's divorce battle ends, but legal troubles continue for Trump lawyer

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has reached a settlement in one of the two legal issues facing him — his acrimonious divorce, not the dealings in Ukraine that have attracted the attention of prosecutors and drawn him into the presidential impeachment spotlight.

The former New York City mayor and his third wife, Judith Nathan, agreed Tuesday to a confidential resolution that settles all disputes concerning support, assets and any other claims, Nathan's lawyer, Bernard Clair, said in an emailed statement.

"Mr. and Mrs. Giuliani intend to remain friends in the years to come, and they wish each other the best of luck in the future," Clair said.

This file photo, taken in May 2014, shows former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his then-wife, Judith Nathan, as the couple attended the Celebration of Barbara Walters Cocktail Reception Red Carpet at the Four Seasons Restaurant in Manhattan. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images) More

The settlement cancels the scheduled January divorce trial in New York State Supreme Court that had been expected to reprise the couple's battles over multiple homes in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Florida, as well as country club memberships and more than $200,000 in monthly spending.

Nathan filed for divorce in April 2018, ending the couple's 15-year marriage. The proceeding quickly turned acrimonious, prompting New York City's tabloids and other media outlets to report that Giuliani ran up $900,000 in expenses during one six-month period, including more than $12,000 for his favorite cigars.

During one hearing, Nathan slapped her hand on a court table, angrily denying that she had taken everything out of one of the couple's homes after filing for divorce, The New York Times reported.

Giuliani cursed aloud in the courtroom during a proceeding when Clair mentioned Maria Rose Ryan, a New Hampshire hospital executive whom Giuliani escorted to a White House dinner, the Times reported.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz, who presided over the divorce case, advised the couple to settle out of court and end the acrimony and embarrassing personal disclosures.

Although Katz got his wish, Giuliani's legal difficulties are not over.

He's the subject of a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in the same office Giuliani headed as the Manhattan U.S. Attorney, before he became New York City mayor in 1993.

The investigation focuses in part on Giuliani's work with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. The Soviet-born business associates and legal clients helped Giuliani seek damaging information in Ukraine about the family of Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president who is vying to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. counterintelligence investigators have been examining Giuliani's work with Parnas and Fruman at least since early 2019, USA TODAY reported in October.

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing and said he has no information about the investigation.

Photo shows the lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, right, and a businessman who served as Giuliani's associate in Ukraine, Lev Parnas, left, as they arrived for the funeral of late US President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFPX via Getty Images) More