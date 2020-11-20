Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, positive with COVID a day after attending news conference with father on election fraud claims

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus, a day after he attended a news conference with his father and other members of President Donald Trump's legal team alleging baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," the younger Giuliani wrote on Twitter. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing."

Andrew Giuliani, who serves as a special assistant to the president, is the latest member of Trump's circle to test positive for a virus that has infected more than 11.7 million Americans and killed more than 250,000.

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H. House committees have subpoena Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File ) ORG XMIT: WX105
The news conference was held in a tightly packed room at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill.

The list of those close to the president who have been infected includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who tested positive earlier this month.

At Thursday's news conference, Rudy Giuliani and other attorneys claimed without proof they had evidence of “voter fraud” and scolded the media for not presenting it. No court has yet agreed with their allegations and legal analysts across the political spectrum have predicted that various lawsuits are going nowhere.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Andrew Giuliani tests positive for COVID a day after dad's conference

