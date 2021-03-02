Rudy Giuliani's YouTube account just got hit with a 2-week suspension. One more strike, and his channel could get booted for good.

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
AP Rudy Giuliani
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

  • YouTube has suspended Rudy Giuliani for two weeks, meaning he can't upload new videos.

  • YouTube said Giuliani broke its rules on election integrity and promoted nicotine.

  • It's Giuliani's second suspension in two months. One more, and his channel risks permanent removal.

Rudy Giuliani is in danger of losing his YouTube channel.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Giuliani was suspended from the platform for two weeks after he posted a video in which he claimed the 2020 US election was stolen from Donald Trump.

YouTube said Giuliani had also broken its rules on promoting nicotine, but it did not give details on how exactly the former New York City mayor had endorsed nicotine - and the offending video has now been removed.

"We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale-of-regulated-goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy," a YouTube representative told Bloomberg.

"Additionally, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or livestreaming."

Giuliani's channel, which has 557,000 subscribers, is still accessible, but he won't be able to upload new videos during the suspension.

This is the second time in two months when Giuliani's channel has been sanctioned by YouTube. In January the platform suspended him from its ad-partners program for sharing misinformation about the presidential election, and it blocked him from uploading videos for one week.

YouTube has a three-strikes policy. If Giuliani gets a third strike in the next three months, YouTube's policy dictates his channel would be permanently removed.

The voting-machine maker Dominion is suing Giuliani for $1.3 billion over his assertions about the election.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has marked the eighth anniversary of his historic resignation by insisting in an interview published Monday that he stepped down knowingly and that “there is only one pope” — Francis. Benedict spoke to leading daily Corriere della Sera to try to put to rest once again claims by some of his conservative admirers that Francis’ 2013 election was somehow illegitimate and that Benedict remains pontiff. In his comments, which Corriere said were articulated in some parts by Benedict’s longtime secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, Benedict cited some of the “conspiracy theories” that his supporters erroneously believe were behind his retirement: that he stepped down because of the 2012 “Vatileaks" scandal over the leaking of his private papers; the scandal over gay priests in the Vatican; or the scandal over his rehabilitation of a Holocaust-denying bishop.