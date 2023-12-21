Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after jury orders him to pay $148 million in defamation case
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy Thursday after a jury ordered him to pay $148 million in a defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers who testified that they received extreme threats after Giuliani accused them of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The move comes after U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued an order Wednesday allowing for the judgment against Giuliani to be immediately enforced, writing that "several considerations make clear the risk that Giuliani may attempt to 'conceal and dissipate'" his assets if a normal 30-day delay remained in place. She said he had repeatedly failed to comply with his responsibilities in the defamation case, and that he has mounting debts to lawyers and others.
In his bankruptcy petition, filed in a New York federal bankruptcy court, the former mayor says he has assets worth between $1 million and $10 million, and faces liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. He says he has between one and 49 creditors.
"The filing should be a surprise to no one," said Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani.
"No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount. Chapter 11 will afford Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal, while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court, to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process," Goodman said.
The defamation case was one of a host of legal and personal pressures that have been mounting against Giuliani. He has also been indicted alongside former President Donald Trump and others in a Georgia criminal case that accuses him of participating in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Contributing: Bart Jansen
