Rudy Guiliani's son slams Fed raid on NYC home

Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (April 28)

    The New York City apartment of Rudolph Giuliani was searched by federal investigators who seized electronic devices on Wednesday, a major turning point in the long-running criminal investigation into the former NYC mayor and one-time personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine. In 2019, two of his former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes. The New York Times reported that authorities have been largely focused on whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs.Parnas and Fruman had worked with Giuliani to help him dig up damaging information on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before the 2020 election. Prosecutors also say they worked with Giuliani to remove the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who testified before the House of Representatives as part of Trump's first impeachment.Giuliani became a key figure into whether Trump abused his office for personal political gain in his dealings with Ukraine.TRUMP: "I want no quid pro quo." Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed at his apartment. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While the search warrant does not mean Giuliani committed a crime, it signals investigators persuaded a judge that they believed criminal conduct occurred and that executing the warrant might uncover relevant evidence.

    Aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "repeatedly" overruled state health officials "over a span of at least five months" while allegedly attempting to obscure the state's COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents, The New York Times reports. Cuomo is facing a federal investigation over his administration's handling of data concerning how many New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19, which the state's attorney general in January found had been undercounted by "as much as 50 percent." Aides for the governor, the Times reports, were aware of that "since the previous spring." Their effort to obscure the true death count was "far greater than previously known," the Times also reports, writing that aides "engaged in a sustained effort" to prevent it from being released to the public or the state lawmakers over the course of months. "A scientific paper, which incorporated the data, was never published," the Times writes. "An audit of the numbers by a top Cuomo aide was finished months before it became publicly known. Two letters, drafted by the Health Department and meant for state legislators, were never sent." A lawyer for Cuomo's office told the Times that the "chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from [the Department of Health] were accurate" and "wanted only to release accurate information." An aide for Cuomo in February privately acknowledged, though, that the administration withheld the data amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." This is one of several scandals Cuomo is facing, as he's also under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and for allegedly using state resources while writing a book about the pandemic. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign despite Democrats calling on him to do so. Read the full report at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlierLate night hosts find the lighter side of Rudy Giuliani's FBI raid

    Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday was met with high praise from conservatives, including those who fall under the "never-Trump" label. Scott began his speech by saying Biden "seems like a good man," then promised not to "waste your time tonight with finger-pointing or partisan bickering. You can get that on TV any time you want." Instead, Scott said, he wanted "to have an honest conversation. About common sense and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation, and how we move forward together." That's not to say Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, highlighted any aspects of Biden's speech with which he agreed. On the contrary, he was quite critical of the remarks. But proponents of the speech noted that he tended to focus on policy differences on issues like police reform, infrastructure, and school re-openings rather than the so-called "culture wars." The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg tweeted that Scott delivered a "very, very good speech," especially "given that responding to presidents in these situations is almost always a political crap sandwich." His colleague David French agreed, also noting that he found the ending — in which Scott emphasized an American narrative defined by "redemption" — to be "powerful and true." Totally agree. It’s far more effective than most responses, and his closing was powerful and true. https://t.co/85VqLXn2CH — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 29, 2021 French and Goldberg also probably didn't mind the absence of former President Donald Trump from the speech. While Scott certainly touted accomplishments of the previous administration, Trump himself didn't get a direct shout-out. Read a full transcript of Scott's speech at CNN. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlierLate night hosts find the lighter side of Rudy Giuliani's FBI raid

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's reversal of a critical mining permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, handing environmentalists a victory in the long-running battle over the $1 billion project, though the company also declared a win. The court also ordered the DNR to conduct a trial-like proceeding known as a “contested case hearing” to gather more evidence on whether a bentonite clay lining for the mine's waste basin would prevent acid mine drainage and keep pollution contained. PolyMet also framed the decision as a “big win,” because the Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeals’ order for an open-ended contested case hearing, instead limiting it to the specific issues of the liner.

    The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar's oldest rebel group, said its fighters had taken the army camp on the west bank of the Salween river. Thailand said it was ready to provide humanitarian but stressed it was not taking a side in the conflict. WHO ARE THE KNU?

    Justin Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux, wrote the book that inspired the actor’s latest TV project, The Mosquito Coast

    The situation in India is a bleak reminder that none of us will be safe until everyone is safe.

    After killing an 89-year-old pedestrian last year, former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has appealed her guilty plea and received a more lenient sentence that will allow her to still drive. Hatchell’s attorney told Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson on Monday that his client couldn’t afford to lose her driver’s license for a year if the conviction were allowed to stand, WRAL-TV reported. The former coach hit Betty Colby with her car in January 2020, causing Colby to hit her head on the pavement of a parking lot.

    “It is the height of ridiculosity for a school district to make that decision for the parents, particularly since we’ve known even when the virus was rampant that the schools, the classrooms were the safest places of all,” McMaster said

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    Andrew Kelly/ReutersFederal authorities in Manhattan executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Upper East Side apartment and office on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.According to The New York Times, which first reported the raid, investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices and searched both his Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office at about 6 a.m. A law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that the feds raided Giuliani’s home.A search warrant was also executed at the Washington, D.C. home of lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate, who was involved in the effort to dig for dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine, the Times reported. According to ABC News, investigators only requested her cell phone, which she handed over. The warrants suggest investigators are intensifying their investigation into whether Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs in 2019, at the same time he was hunting for dirt on the Bidens.The Southern District of New York declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Details of the search warrant were not immediately available and inquiries to Giuliani and his attorneys were not returned. A tweet on Giuliani’s account said he’d read a live statement on radio on Wednesday afternoon—but it was later deleted and he never appeared on air. Toensing’s law firm, diGenova & Toensing, said in a statement that she was a “former federal prosecutor and senior Justice Department official” who “would have been happy to turn over” anything relevant. “All they had to do was ask,” it said. “Ms. Toensing was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.”Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Wall Street Journal that the search warrant was seeking any communications between Giuliani and people including John Solomon, a columnist who was in communication with Giuliani about his efforts to get Ukraine to open investigations into Biden.During the Trump-Ukraine saga and scandal of the last administration, Giuliani and Solomon coordinated closely enough that, on one Saturday evening in April 2019, Giuliani texted The Daily Beast, unsolicited and unprompted, a lengthy message that read, “Edited draft of column that goes live at 7a tomorrow.” The rest of the message seemed to have been a copy-and-paste of a whole column, and included headline suggestions such as “Ukrainian to U.S. prosecutors: Why don’t you want our evidence on Democrats?” and “Ukrainians build a case against Democrats, but does anyone in U.S. care?” The text message also read, “By John Solomon.”It wasn’t clear why Giuliani was getting seemingly full previews of Solomon’s writing before it had been published, and Giuliani claimed at the time he’d gotten the unpublished article from someone other than Solomon, though he declined to say who.The execution of a search warrant on Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, is “a huge development,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahman told The Daily Beast. “Federal search warrants of lawyer offices or homes generally have to be approved by high-level Department of Justice officials in Washington, D.C. because of the sensitive nature of attorney-client communications and attorney work product,” Rahman said. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan had reportedly been trying to secure a search warrant for Giuliani’s phones for months but were blocked while Trump was in power. The DOJ reportedly lifted its objections once Merrick Garland was confirmed as Biden’s attorney general.“In addition, like any search warrant, a District Judge found that there is probable cause that Giuliani’s apartment and electronic devices contain instrumentalities of a crime,” Rahman said. “The next step is for a ‘taint team’ to review the seized materials to ensure that the federal agents and prosecutors who are actually handling the investigation do not access any privileged materials.”Another former federal law enforcement official told The Daily Beast that the warrants were likely executed “much later than the investigators would have liked—really it’s a perfect example of how political interference in a criminal case causes concrete legal problems [since] when you lose six months, it gives a person like Rudy a chance to do what I suspect he’s already done, which is to purge all of his shit.”Costello took a different view, telling the Times, “What they did today was legal thuggery. Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City, and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.”Lev Parnas: Trump’s Cronies Made Fun of Him Behind His BackGiuliani’s close pal, former police commissioner Bernie Kerik, told POLITICO he was on the phone to Giuliani as agents searched the home. He said he found it “concerning” that seven agents turned up despite Giuliani trying to cooperate with the feds, through his attorney, “for almost two years.”The investigation into Giuliani appears to be related to charges against two of his former business associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. In 2019, Parnas and Fruman were arrested by the FBI on unrelated campaign finance charges. An indictment by a Manhattan grand jury alleged, in part, that they participated in a scheme to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine “at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials” and helped to funnel an unnamed foreigner’s campaign donations to U.S. politicians, including to a lawmaker widely believed to be Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX). (Sessions has not been accused of wrongdoing.)The Times subsequently reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were investigating Giuliani in connection with those allegations. Prosecutors were reportedly looking into his possible involvement in the push to oust Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine—a push that was later brought up in Trump’s first impeachment trial.They were also reportedly probing Giuliani’s possible business dealings in Ukraine, and whether he worked with Ukrainian officials and businessmen to both push for Yovanovitch’s ouster and dig for dirt on Trump’s political foes.Foreign lobbying laws require individuals to tell the Justice Department if they’re lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of foreign entities.Parnas and Fruman also paid Giuliani a reported $500,000 for consulting work on a business venture, Fraud Guarantee, which was billed as a fraud protection service. A 2021 complaint by the SEC alleged that Parnas and Fruman “misappropriated the majority of the investor funds they raised for Fraud Guarantee to pay for personal expenses such as travel, luxury goods, and untraceable cash withdrawals.”Rudy: Only ‘50/50’ Chance I Worked With a ‘Russian Spy’ to Dig Dirt on Bidens and UkraineIn the months prior to the Trump-Ukraine scandal breaking in the media and after the Mueller report had already dropped, Giuliani would visit the White House frequently to meet with Trump, including in the residence and Oval Office—but so often, those meetings would be private just to the two men and it was generally understood in the West Wing that they were not to be disturbed, according to a former senior White House official. This caused recurring consternation among White House brass, who often had trouble figuring out what, exactly, the then-president and his personal lawyer were discussing, and fueled suspicion and concerns among White House attorneys that Giuliani, with whatever he kept bringing to Trump, would soon get Trump in trouble or in a legal mess.It wouldn’t take long for Giuliani and Trump to confirm these fears, with some of their discussions and activity leading directly to Trump’s first impeachment trial over alleged attempts to use foreign interference to bolster his re-election bid.The former law enforcement official told The Daily Beast of Wednesday’s raid, “One interesting parlor game is to think about how much of this is strategic and how much of this is actually about gathering the information.“This is probably stuff they’d like to have but don’t necessarily need. They know it’s not going to be a finished review for a long time and I expect they want to indict before that review is completed. This feels to me like something that is gonna be done shortly before they’re going to charge.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    The Turkish government again rejected the accusation that it snubbed the head of the European Union's executive arm because she is a woman, insisting Wednesday that internal EU squabbling was to blame for a protocol gaffe during a meeting with Turkey's president. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Ankara was pleased the European Commission had a woman at the helm and called on EU institutions to reach a “consensus” among themselves to avoid similar lapses in protocol in the future. Ursula von der Leyen, the EU commission's president, and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Turkey this month to discuss the troubled relationship between the 27-nation bloc and Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Dr. Han Ren posted a video on TikTok explaining the negative impact on kids. The post Psychologist shares yet another reason not to spank kids appeared first on In The Know.

    Twitter users recalled a particular faux pas from Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    Support for prioritizing new gun control legislation has declined from its 2018 high following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.Details: The poll found that 50% of Americans support passing laws to reduce gun violence, down from 57% in 2018. 43% of Americans say the government should prioritize protecting the right to own guns, up from 34% in 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The poll, conducted between April 18 and April 21, comes after a series of mass shootings in the U.S.: one that left eight people dead in several Asian spas in the Atlanta area, another that left eight dead at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse and one that killed 10 people in Colorado.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Biden was described as caring, inspiring, and bold by those who CBS News polled after the president's speech to a joint session of Congress.

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.

    In case people forgot, there is still a pandemic raging, and currently there are almost 54,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with nearly 700 people dying in this country on Tuesday. But the mask wars rage on too. The latest example: Parents rallying against a mask mandate at their children’s schools caused a […]

    President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will use the speech before lawmakers and a broader viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency and to lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities. The White House plans to stream it at WH.gov/live, as well as on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.