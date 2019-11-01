Rudy Had a Secret Meeting With Zelensky’s Rival, Too

In late 2018, as he was just starting to look for dirt on the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling, President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a meeting with a top Ukrainian politician many in the administration believed would be the country’s next president.

The meeting with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko took place on Dec. 5, 2018 in the U.S. and was set up with the help of two former Republican members of Congress. And it suggests that Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine policy was more extensive than previously understood and involved more individuals than previously appreciated.

While the meeting was disclosed in a Department of Justice lobbying database, the contents of what was discussed have remained private. But a contemporaneous Ukrainian press report on the meeting said that Tymoshenko and Giuliani reportedly "discussed security issues, including the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine and the US assistance to our country.”

Several sources said that among the topics discussed were U.S. military aid and future U.S.-Ukraine relations. And a source familiar with the arrangement told The Daily Beast the Tymoshenko meeting was brief, came at Giuliani’s request, that the attorney was “trolling for business,” and that Tymoshenko wanted to share “her substantive vision of Ukraine.”

Giuliani declined to reveal what he and Tymoshenko discussed, saying that their meeting was “private.” Later, he appeared to confuse the December 2018 meeting with a trip he made in 2017 to give “a report on security” in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 2017.

“This is an obvious media onslaught to twist anything I do or did,” he added. “Good luck, it won’t work.”

At the time of her meeting with Giuliani, Tymoshenko was doing a tour through the U.S. ostensibly designed to gin up support for her efforts to capture the country’s presidency in elections months away. The vast majority of Tymoshenko’s other sit-downs were with elected officials or members of the Trump administration, including Kurt Volker, then-special envoy to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary for the bureau of Europe and Eurasian affairs at the State Department. The fact that she took the time to meet with Giuliani suggests that both she and her handlers understood the powerful role that he was playing in U.S. policy toward Ukraine well before that role became public and sparked congressional interest in Trump’s impeachment. That U.S. aid to Ukraine was a discussion topic raises additional questions about how involved Giuliani was in actually crafting American foreign policy despite playing no official role in State Department channels.

The meeting between Giuliani and Tymoshenko came at a time when Giuliani’s business and political interests in Ukraine were rising. He was actively looking for financial opportunities in the country, according to two individuals with knowledge of his ventures, and had already inked deals in the Ukraine, including in 2017 with the city of Kharkiv to work on municipal emergency services.

But Giuliani was also getting more involved in Ukrainian politics as well—specifically trying to unearth evidence that he believed existed that would show that actors in that country had facilitated the launch of the special counsel probe into Russian election meddling. Giuliani has said that he began “investigating Ukraine back in November” of 2018. Around the same time, Giuliani’s associates set up a Skype call between him and Victor Shokin, the former prosecutor general of Ukraine who investigated Burisma Holdings, the company on whose board former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, sat. And months prior to then, Giuliani pledged to put together a counter-report to the work being done by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating the Russian interference efforts of 2016.

Giuliani currently stands accused of hijacking U.S. foreign policy by leading an effort to leverage the promise of military aid to Ukraine and a presidential visit in order to get more information on the origins of the FBI probe and to dig up dirt on the Bidens. Multiple Trump administration officials have said that he was effectively running a shadow diplomatic effort to get leadership in the country to announce an investigation into Burisma, a natural gas company.