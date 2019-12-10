Rudy and Judith Giuliani Resolve Divorce Without a Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani’s soon-to-be ex-wife Judith said the couple settled their divorce, avoiding a trial in the bitter dispute over how to divide their assets at a critical time for the former New York City mayor.

Judith Giuliani’s settlement with President Donald Trump’s embattled personal attorney will remain confidential and the pair intend to remain friends, her lawyer Bernard Clair said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

The trial had been scheduled to start in early January.

The resolution comes at a critical time for Rudy Giuliani, who’s a central figure in Trump’s ongoing impeachment process. He is said to be under investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for possible campaign finance violations.

His involvement with two associates who’ve been charged with trying to funnel foreign money to U.S. officials and a political action committee that backed Trump is also under scrutiny.

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Faith Miller, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Rudy Giuliani’s appearances in the divorce case have been marked by bitter verbal exchanges with his wife and complaints about his need for money. Despite working for Trump -- a billionaire -- Rudy Giuliani said he wasn’t charging the president for his services.

In July, he told the judge he’d been forced to borrow $100,000 from Marc Mukasey -- another of Trump’s lawyers -- to pay his taxes because his money was tied up by the divorce. The judge who’s been overseeing the case frequently lamented that a trial was a bad idea, given the personal nature of the dispute and the intense media scrutiny of each hearing.

