Ruffs Dale man accused by troopers of raping unconscious woman, sexually assaulting teenager

Feb. 4—A 39-year-old Ruffs Dale man was arrested Thursday by state police on accusations of raping a woman who passed out after drinking vodka with him in his Sewickley Township camping trailer late last year and also having a months-long sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Steven K. Stemmler, who resides in the KOA Campground on Waltz Mill Road, was arraigned Thursday on multiple criminal charges including aggravated indecent assault, rape of an unconscious victim, corruption of minors, indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16-years-old and statutory sexual assault.

According to court documents, the charges were filed Thursday after the 22-year-old woman went to the state police station in Greensburg Jan. 10 and reported that she believes she was raped by Stemmler after the pair drank vodka together during a visit Dec. 11 at the campground where Stemmler lives.

The woman told state troopers that she passed out at the kitchen table and remembers waking up in his bathroom. However, the teenage girl who was also in the camper that evening later informed the adult woman that Stemmler had sexual relations with her too, according to police reports.

Troopers said the girl later told troopers in an interview that the woman went into a bedroom to lay down after she had passed out at the table. The teenager told troopers Stemmler followed the woman to the bedroom and saw he had sex with the passed out woman, according to court documents.

The girl also told state police during the interview that she had an ongoing sexual relationship with Stemmler that began in June. The girl told state police that she had sex with Stemmler "about 15 times" over the time.

Stemmler was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 7.

He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .