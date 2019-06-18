Rugby-Bastareaud left out of France World Cup squad

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Mathieu Bastareaud will not be part of this year's rugby World Cup after the Toulon centre was left out of France's 37-man squad on Tuesday.

Bastareaud, who was Les Bleus's vice-captain during a disappointing Six Nations campaign, did not feature in the list of 31 and the six standby players who will start preparation for the tournament from June 25.

The World Cup will be held in Japan from Sept. 20-Nov. 2.

Experienced scrumhalf Morgan Parra, wing Teddy Thomas and prop Uini Atonio were also left out of the squad selected by coach Jacques Brunel and assistant Fabien Galthie.

Galthie will take over as head coach from Brunel after the World Cup. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)