Rugby farmer: 'Drought means potatoes half the size of usual'

Andrew Mitchell said the drought meant his potatoes would be smaller in size

A farmer says his potatoes will be half the size they usually are because of drought conditions.

Andrew Mitchell runs Lawford Heath Farm in Rugby and grows two types of crop - Lady Anna and Marquis potatoes.

"Because potatoes are 80% water, they are not producing the numbers they should do," Mr Mitchell said.

The West Midlands entered drought status on 23 August after prolonged hot weather lowered river levels, the Environment Agency said.

Although Mr Mitchell has what looks like a lush green field, he says "not as much is going on underneath".

"A year like this, the potatoes underneath have just not grown as there has been no moisture."

Despite rainfall this week, the EA confirmed the region would retain drought status for some time to come, and would need a lot more rain for the situation to change.

Mr Mitchell said: "With the rain, it is probably too late as a lot of [the crop] have died off."

The farmer added that if any of the rain did get through the soil to the remaining potatoes, it would cause a second growth, which, he explained, would not be ideal as it would take nutrients away from the first.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has said it wants more supermarkets to accept "wonky" produce and be flexible with growers, due to the drought.

Mr Mitchell said he expected his potatoes to have "a bit more scab" which, he added, could "be peeled off".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk