Rugby-Larkham appointed assistant coach at Irish province Munster

DUBLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Stephen Larkham, who was sacked by the Wallabies earlier this year, has been appointed senior coach under Johann van Graan at Munster, the Irish province has announced.

The former Australia flyhalf, a World Cup winner in 1999, carried the can for a miserable 2018 for the Wallabies and was relieved of his duties as attack coach by Michael Cheika.

Once considered Cheika's successor-elect, Larkham now follows the path trod by his former boss, who won the European Cup with Leinster, on his way to the top job.

"We are very pleased to add Stephen to our coaching team and look forward to welcoming him to the province in August," said Munster's acting chief executive Philip Quinn.

"Stephen is a very successful coach who had offers from other clubs so we are delighted that he has decided to join Munster."

Larkham, who coached the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby before joining the national set-up, said he was "very excited and honoured" to sign the three-year deal.

"I have had a number of conversations with Johann and I'm very excited to be working with him, as our views on rugby are very similar," he said in a news release.

Scott Johnson, Rugby Australia director of rugby, wished Larkham well in his new post and suggested the Wallabies might one day benefit from the experience he gains in Europe.

"Stephen made the decision to join Munster in full consultation with us and we will remain in close contact with him during his time in Ireland," he said.

"We believe the experience Stephen will gain from a senior role internationally will grow his coaching capabilities significantly and we are very keen for him to remain part of the Australian Rugby coaching system.

"He has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to coach the Wallabies and the next three years will give him a solid platform to achieve his coaching ambitions." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly )