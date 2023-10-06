Rugby man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing a child

Oct. 5—CAVALIER COUNTY — A Rugby, North Dakota, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday, Oct. 5, for committing acts of gross sexual imposition in Cavalier County.

Travis Scott Gramm, 44,

gave Alford pleas

to Class AA felony gross sexual imposition-sexual act, Class B felony attempted gross sexual imposition and two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition-sexual contact.

A juvenile reported they were "molested by Travis Gramm from the ages of five to seven years old," according to court documents.

Gramm was granted a plea agreement of 25 years with five suspended. He will serve 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation. He has credit for 457 days served.

Gramm currently has an open case for Class AA felony gross sexual imposition in Burleigh County.