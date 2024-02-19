Rugby player's diagnosis leads to stem cell appeal

A rugby player is urging people to join the stem cell register after receiving a shock diagnosis.

Old Redcliffians player Ellis Joseph was diagnosed with leukaemia last month after assuming his symptoms were due to his new year fitness regime.

The 26-year-old, from Bristol, needs to find a stranger whose genetics match his so he can have a transplant.

He said: "Raising awareness is not about me, there will be other people out there in the same position."

Ellis said doctors have told him his difficulty in finding a stem cell match is due to his mixed heritage.

Admitted to Intensive Care

He saw a doctor after experiencing breathlessness and fatigue, which he put down to increased gym sessions as he recovered from a sports injury.

He was told he had a throat infection and given antibiotics.

Ellis called 111 on 25 January after his tiredness and laboured breathing did not go away and was told to go to hospital immediately.

The rugby player was admitted to intensive care and began chemotherapy. He was told last week that he needs a stem cell transplant.

With only half siblings, Ellis will need to find a stranger whose genetics match his - but doctors have said this may take longer for him than for others.

His mum, Clare Joseph, said: "Ellis is passionate about raising awareness of the stem cell register now because we had no idea it was possible to donate your stem cells, so there must be millions of others like us, who don't realise.

"He's committed to spreading the word."

Ellis said that it may be easier for doctors to find him a donor if more people sign up to the Anthony Nolan register.

People from minority ethnic backgrounds are more likely to have a rare tissue type, so are less likely to find a perfect match on the stem cell register.

"This is why it's vital that anyone aged between 16 and 30 considers registering as a potential stem cell donor," said Henny Braund MBE, chief executive at Anthony Nolan.

"Someone's ethnicity should never be a barrier.

"We're recruiting potential donors from all backgrounds and conducting research to better understand barriers to healthcare.

"We hope Ellis gets the good news he and his family are waiting for very soon."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk