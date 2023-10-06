Rugby World Cup: Pub in Cambodia is cheering on Wales

Luke Jones and Ross Clarke own three Welsh pubs in two locations in Cambodia

When Luke Jones and Ross Clarke met in a Cambodian pub, they had no idea it would lead to them owning their own Welsh-themed boozers in the country's capital.

They bonded over a love of rugby while watching Wales beat Georgia in 2020.

On Saturday they will welcome fans to The Welsh Embassy pub in Phnom Penh for this year's Rugby World Cup rematch.

The pair said the pub aimed to bring a "little bit of Wales" to South East Asia.

Luke, 36, from Swansea, and Ross, 35, from Caernarfon, met looking for a "new adventure" after moving from China and Kazakhstan respectively.

"We crossed each other's paths in a sports bar and he asked me if I wanted to open a pub," said Luke.

"The idea was just to have somewhere we could invite our buddies, [and] it's steamrolled from there."

Luke and Ross have also opened The Welsh Consulate pub in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap

By November 2021, the pair had officially opened the doors to The Welsh Embassy, saying they wanted people to "experience" a flavour of Wales.

The pair have struck a chord with the locals and have since opened two more pubs - The Welsh Consulate and The Welsh Consulate Siem Reap.

The French influence lives on in Phnom Penh after nine decades of colonial control and, while international ownership is common, coming across a Welsh bar is a rare sight.

"We have always wondered why there are so many establishments from different countries across the world," said Luke.

"Our somewhat small country is rarely represented."

The Welsh Embassy has its own darts team

The pair's pubs also show off some of Wales' delicacies.

"I'm no chef but I even serve a bit of Welsh rarebit in Siem Reap," Luke said.

Luke said running the pubs has been an "undoubtedly positive experience", with all three officially opened by the British ambassador.

Ross used to be in the Royal Kazakh Orchestra and joins the live bands that are booked to play at the pub and Luke said there was only one requirement for the artists.

"We always ask them to finish off with Delilah."