Rugby World Cup: Wales and Australia fans set for Lyon match

If it's possible for two rival fanbases to be both nervous and confident at the same time, this game epitomises it.

Wales and Australia face off in Lyon on Sunday (20:00 BST) knowing that defeat, in all likelihood, means a group stage exit from the Rugby World Cup.

Having travelled from the other side of the world to be here, Wallabies supporters insist that they "haven't come this far to bow out early".

But Welsh fans in Lyon are equally positive and expect a close contest.

It has been billed as the most important match of the group.

As an Australian resident Welshman Bryn Parry - with his father Keith - would love Wales to win

For Welshman Bryn Parry, who lives in Australia, nothing would please him more than seeing his homeland put one over his country of residence.

"I have to live with them, and they can be pretty loud-mouthed when it comes to sport!" he said.

"At the last World Cup in Japan they were so confident that they'd hammer Wales, but we beat them in a very tight game.

"I think Sunday will be similar. I'm nervous, but I think Wales will win."

James Tout was born and raised in Australia and has travelled to France with his Welsh grandfather.

However, despite walking around the Lyon rugby village in a Wales shirt and Wallabies scarf, he insists there are no split loyalties.

"Wales all the way," he said, dismissing the notion that his friends Down Under are giving him stick for it.

"They're just jealous that I'm here and they're not."

Divided loyalties: Welshman Andy Cross and his Aussie wife Rosie with their son Robert, two

One couple, however, were cautiously bridging the divide.

Welshman Andy Cross and his Aussie wife Rosie met each other volunteering in Tanzania, and are not yet sure who their two-year-old son Robert will grow up supporting.

"I'm not confident about the game," admitted Rosie.

Sam Martin from Sydney acknowledges "pressure" on Australian head coach Eddie Jones, following their defeat to Fiji last weekend.

And with the former England boss no stranger to pre-match jibes with Wales and Warren Gatland, Aussie fans are expecting a hostile atmosphere.

"He has that Australian spirit of a larking nature," said Sam.

"If you've been in any of the stadiums so far for the Wallabies' games, the French crowd, let alone the Welsh crowd, tear him to bits, booing every time he's on the screen - it's quite the sight.

"But all Australian fans hope he's got something to pull out of the bag and get the win for Australia - I think Wales should be worried."

Having travelled 32 hours to get to France, Georgia McKenzie is equally determined to see Australia stay in the competition.

"We're definitely not here to go home early," she said. "But the atmosphere's been amazing in France so far.

"We'll bring all that energy and spirit, and hopefully get the win against Wales."

Not that the Welsh crowd in Lyon will be lacking energy and spirit either.

The Aelwyd Hafodwenog choir will perform in the rugby village before the match

Lleucu Phillips from Carmarthenshire is part of the Aelwyd Hafodwenog choir who will be performing at the rugby village before the game as part of an Urdd delegation.

"We were on the bus here for almost 24 hours, so we're now very excited and raring to go," she said.

"We're here to show the best of Wales through singing, dancing and being part of the festival - it's something very special."

The choir have also printed out song sheets of Welsh hymns - including Calon Lan, Cwm Rhondda, and I Bob Un Sy'n Ffyddlon - to encourage those around them in the stadium to join in.

"Sometimes you might know the tune, but won't know all the words," explained Lleucu. "So now people can join in with us as they wish."

Iwan Parry is in France with a group of friends from Llangefni Rugby Club on Anglesey, and was "certain" that Wales will make it through the group.

"I think we'll beat Australia by six points," he said. "This is the most important game of the group to be honest, to see who we face in the quarter-final.

"I'd like to face England just to say we knocked them out, but I think I'd prefer Argentina so we can reach the semis."

Suits you sir: Belgian friends Nicolas Lemoine, Jeremy Sirjacobs, Gaetan Bucken, Lorentz Snyers, and Gregoire Rebel-Froid

On the whole Wales and Australian fans seem confident in their own teams' chances then - so what about the neutrals' view?

Gregoire Rebel-Froid has travelled with friends from Belgium to watch the game, which means they can "enjoy with whoever's having the most fun".

"I will support Wales, but I think Australia will win," he admits.

"I think they have to win, so they will have a better incentive to do so."