Ruggable now makes nonslip bath mats—here's how to shop the new line

Ruggable now sells bath mats.

Ruggable makes some of the best rugs we've ever tested—they're comfy, waterproof, machine washable and absolutely gorgeous. As of September 13, the popular brand now makes bath mats that tout many of the same benefits as its flagship rugs, plus more bathroom-specific features.

The new Ruggable bath mats come in 38 fun designs, ranging from solid colors to monograms to floral patterns. Each design costs $129, but you get free shipping on Ruggable orders of more than $99. As with Ruggable rugs, the bath mat comes with two pieces—the bath mat cover and a nonslip pad. If you already own a pad and just want multiple bath mat designs, you can skip the mat and just purchase the bath mat cover for $80.

Ruggable bath mats require two pieces to work properly.

Ruggable bath mats are nonslip, quick-drying, machine washable and ultra-absorbent. Ruggable also claims that the bath mats are mold and mildew-resistant. The bath mat cover is 22 inches by 32 inches and made with CloudFeel, which the brand claims provides extra cushioning.

When we tested Ruggable, our editor was obsessed with the washable rugs. "Dirty paw prints, red wine, water, milk, dog pee—the Ruggable has stood up to it all in my house and I can’t recommend it enough to my friends and family," she said. While we haven't yet tested the bat mats, we expect the same level of quality that the brand's rugs provided.

