Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) turned to the cartoon “Scooby-Doo” to try to trash the Green New Deal on the House floor on Wednesday, and critics couldn’t believe the stunt wasn’t a parody.

“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet but this meme is very real,” said Greene, pointing to a poster held up by an aide of character Fred Jones unmasking a baddie who turns out to be the emblem of the Chinese Communist Party.

“The Green New Deal, surprise, serves China and China only,” added Greene, who’s become something of a celebrity on the right for her peddling of racist and anti-science conspiracies and unswerving devotion to ex-President Donald Trump.

Greene’s aide then held up a meme of Chinese President Xi Jinping appearing to say, “I own Joe Biden.”

“Congress is no longer serious with people like this,” responded Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a fierce critic of the Trump administration.

Others agreed:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories