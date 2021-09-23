Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well
Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) turned to the cartoon “Scooby-Doo” to try to trash the Green New Deal on the House floor on Wednesday, and critics couldn’t believe the stunt wasn’t a parody.
“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet but this meme is very real,” said Greene, pointing to a poster held up by an aide of character Fred Jones unmasking a baddie who turns out to be the emblem of the Chinese Communist Party.
“The Green New Deal, surprise, serves China and China only,” added Greene, who’s become something of a celebrity on the right for her peddling of racist and anti-science conspiracies and unswerving devotion to ex-President Donald Trump.
Greene’s aide then held up a meme of Chinese President Xi Jinping appearing to say, “I own Joe Biden.”
Greene: This is a simple meme you would find on the internet but this meme is very real pic.twitter.com/hWJ7W6riXo
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2021
“Congress is no longer serious with people like this,” responded Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a fierce critic of the Trump administration.
Others agreed:
Congress is no longer serious with people like this. https://t.co/tmE94IrWrl
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) September 23, 2021
Oh, Marge brought her coloring books!!!!!
— Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) September 23, 2021
— KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) September 23, 2021
This is a parody account right
— Michael Simon (@morlium) September 23, 2021
Really? A bad meme? That's what you bring no real arguments?
— Jeremy_Hugh (@jeremy_hugh) September 23, 2021
Now do January 6th.
— T. witter's ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) September 23, 2021
Sad thing is she thinks this is witty 🤣 yes we are laughing at you, NOT with you.
— TorontoMom🩺 (@TorontoMommie) September 23, 2021
👀 who told her to give us ready made memes?
— Aijiaih (@JBinqs) September 23, 2021
Pepe the frog in prime time.
— Meidas Rick🏳️🌈 (@RandallUhrig) September 23, 2021
