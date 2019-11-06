Is Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ruhnn Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, Ruhnn Holding had CN¥34.7m of debt at June 2019, down from CN¥320.1m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥733.6m in cash, so it actually has CN¥698.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Ruhnn Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ruhnn Holding had liabilities of CN¥246.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥23.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥733.6m and CN¥43.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥507.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Ruhnn Holding could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Ruhnn Holding has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Ruhnn Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Ruhnn Holding reported revenue of CN¥1.2b, which is a gain of 16%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Ruhnn Holding?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Ruhnn Holding had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥16m and booked a CN¥55m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the CN¥698.9m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. For riskier companies like Ruhnn Holding I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.