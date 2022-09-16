Ruidoso woman assaulted, crashes car to escape kidnapper. Suspect being sought by police

A woman allegedly kidnapped in Ruidoso Wednesday and forced to drive at knife point purposely crashed her car at a local gas station to escape her assailant who remained at large, police said.

Ruidoso Police responded to the crash at about 1:18 a.m. at the Allsup’s on Mescalero Trails Drive, police said, and the woman told them she crashed intentionally into a parked car to draw attention to the incident.

The man suspected of the attack fled the scene and was being sought by authorities, police said.

Police said the woman was abducted from her home on Raymond Buckner Drive, after the man broke into her home and assaulted her.

He then forced her to drive toward U.S. Highway 70, police said, when she crashed the car.

Ruidoso Police said they were still looking for the man who was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches and 150 to 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and black sandals in the area of Mescalero Trails and Sudderth Drive.

A $1,000 reward was offered via CrimeStoppers, police said, for any information leading an arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Detective Seth Carruth at 575-258-7365.

Ruidoso Chief of Police Lawrence Chavez said during a Thursday press conference said the Department was able to obtain video of the suspect before the break-in at the woman's home and canvassed the neighborhood for further details and witnesses.

“We do have some still photos and some video that we feel could assist us with identifying the suspect in this case,” he said.

Detective Matt Christian served as case agent for the investigation and said video and photos obtained by police allowed them to track the suspects movements ahead of the incident and gain a description of the alleged assailant.

But police were still struggling to identify the suspect, Christian said, and were hoping someone in Ruidoso recognized him.

“We were able to establish the suspects movement for approximately a mile from the scene, utilizing video from local businesses,” he said. “We did get a pretty good description of the clothing and the side profile of our suspect. Unfortunately, we don’t really have any names to fall back on right now. So, we’re looking to receive help from the public.”

The survivor of the attack was provided medical care and released Thursday, Chavez said. Her name was not released to the media.

He said on Thursday it remained unclear if the assailant knew the woman and even if he lived in Ruidoso.

No injuries were reported from the crash, Chavez said, and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Police said more information would be released to the public as it becomes available.

"Whenever a crime like this does happen, it's saddening because this is a small village," Chavez said. "We help each other out. Whenever something like this happens it takes a toll on everybody, so we do our due diligence and put our best effort forward to ensure we are doing what we can to solve these crimes, and identify a suspect."

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

