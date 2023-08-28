'The rule of law still matters': Republican group knocks Donald Trump after his Georgia indictment

WASHINGTON – The Republican Accountability Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, is capitalizing on former President Donald Trump’s latest criminal indictment in Georgia over his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in the Peach State.

The group announced Sunday it is launching a six-figure ad campaign, running 60-second ads on Fox News in three swing states that will be crucial in the 2024 presidential election: Phoenix, Arizona; Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Atlanta, Georgia.

The campaign, which the group calls the “Trump Rap Sheet,” also includes a billboard ad in Times Square, displaying Trump’s booking photo next to a scrolling list of Trump’s 91 felony charges across his four indictments.

The ad, titled “The rule of law matters,” plays footage of Trump’s time in office, his court appearances and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“In America, the rule of law still matters. And that’s why Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felonies in four separate cases,” a voiceover in the ad says, referencing Trump’s other cases over his alleged falsifying of business records, mishandling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“We’ve seen what happens when people start believing nothing matters,” the voiceover continues, as footage of rioters attacking Capitol police officers plays in the background. “That’s why it doesn’t matter that Donald Trump was president of the United States. It doesn’t matter that he is currently running for the presidency. This is America, no one is above the law. That’s why it matters that Donald Trump faces consequences for his actions.”

“Donald Trump has spent the last seven years acting like the rule of law doesn’t apply to him,” said Gunner Ramer, political director of Republican Accountability Project in a statement. “We’re reminding the American people that no one in this country is above the law—not even a former president.”

Trump last week immediately used his indictment in Georgia in a fundraising pitch to his supporters, including his booking photo from the notorious Fulton County Jail.

