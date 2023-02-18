New Rule Parliament Fights Real Time with Bill Maher Marjorie Taylor Greene

Associated Press

Justice Department officials in Washington have taken over the corruption investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, removing the case from the hands of the federal prosecutors in Texas who'd long been leading the probe. The move was disclosed in a statement by state prosecutors handling their own case against Paxton. It's the latest development in the federal investigation into the attorney general, who came under FBI scrutiny in 2020 after his own top deputies accused him of bribery and abusing his office to help one of his campaign contributors, who also employed a woman with whom Paxton acknowledged having had an extramarital affair.