New Rule Republican Idiocracy Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Recommended Stories
- The Hill
Bill Maher slams Herschel Walker: ‘Unfit for office,’ ‘f—ing idiot’
Political commentator Bill Maher slammed Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker as “unfit for office” and called him a “f—ing idiot.” On his HBO show “Real Time” on Friday, Maher pointed to numerous statements Walker has made and reports about him that have come out that he said show why Walker should not be elected…
- Savannah Morning News
'Let's go, Herschel!' Walker supporters line the streets
Herschel Walker supporters line the streets in downtown Savannah on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
- The Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Police Badge at Debate, Gets Trolled Online
TwitterAt Friday’s crucial Georgia senate race debate, all eyes were on how anti-abortion hardliner Herschel Walker would defend himself against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock after an explosive report by The Daily Beast this month uncovered that Walker had paid an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.The last-second bombshell dropped in a tight neck race that could ultimately decide which party controls the Senate — the latest in a long list of scandals which have wracked the ex-foot
- The Wrap
Bill Maher Nails Why Republicans Support Herschel Walker: It Says to Dems, Anything Is Better Than What You’re Selling (Video)
"Democrats also think the other side is an existential threat, but their response is not to nominate sickos to make a point,” the "Real Time" host said
- NBC News
Obama to campaign for Democrats in Georgia and Michigan in final weeks before midterms
Former President Barack Obama announced Saturday that he will be heading to Georgia and Michigan later this month to support Democratic candidates in the final
- Business Insider
Obama says Putin has 'isolated' Russia and 'consolidated decision-making' to a greater extent than during the Soviet era
"Lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are probably as weak as they have been in a very long time," Obama recently said.
- The Hill
Five takeaways from the Warnock-Walker debate in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican opponent, former football star Herschel Walker, faced off on Friday night for their first and likely only debate, using the face-to-face meeting to make their cases to voters just a few weeks before Election Day. The debate came amid a hectic final push by the…
- HuffPost
Rep. Lauren Boebert Ripped By GOP Primary Opponent In Op-Ed
Colorado Republican Don Coram urged voters to back Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the upcoming November election.
- The Hill
Here are 10 critical House races to watch in November
Republicans are favored to flip the House this November given the national mood, as well as the historic headwinds the president’s party normally faces in a midterm election. Yet Democrats still have a fighting chance, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has energized voters and given the party of…
- The Hill
Oz, Pennsylvania become linchpin to GOP hopes
PHILADELPHIA — A victory by Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania is increasingly becoming the linchpin to GOP hopes for a Senate majority, as the party grows more confident about a win in Nevada but more nervous about its chances in Georgia. Over the last week, the first batch of polls conducted in Georgia following allegations that…
- Yahoo News Video
Warnock and Walker face off in Georgia Senate race debate
On Friday, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker went head-to-head in a contentious debate ahead of the November midterm elections. Abortion and personal matters were among the many topics discussed — here are some of the highlights.
- Reuters
Smoke, gunfire at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals
DUBAI (Reuters) -Gunfire broke out at a prison in Tehran holding political prisoners and dual-national detainees on Saturday, witnesses said, and smoke could be seen rising above the jail. State media quoted a security official blaming "criminal elements" for the unrest, which broke out after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian.
- Yahoo Life
Danielle Prescod's memoir examines the reality of being the token Black friend: 'You don't ever get to transcend your racial identity'
In her new memoir, "Token Black Girl," author and fashion editor Danielle Prescod shares how growing up in predominately white spaces impacted her identity.
- The New York Times
How Republicans Cast Aside Concerns and Learned to Love Herschel Walker
Since Herschel Walker launched his bid for Senate last year, Georgia voters have learned about his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic violence, his multiple children born out of wedlock and, most recently, assertions from a former girlfriend that he paid for one abortion and urged her to end a second pregnancy, while claiming to oppose abortion. Walker, a former football star and first-time candidate, has denied the latest claim and expressed shock about what he has cast as a stunning partisan br
- HuffPost
ABC Host Reveals Major Red Flag He Missed In 2016 Trump Interview Meltdown
George Stephanopoulos recalled then-candidate Donald Trump had a fit off-camera over interview questions about Russia.
- The Daily Beast
British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office
HANNAH MCKAY/ReutersOn Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily t
- The New York Times
Mike Pence Runs Toward Abortion Fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence shared his vision for a post-Roe America on Thursday evening, supporting efforts to further limit abortion rights, even as many in the Republican Party are running away from the issue in the final stretch of the midterm elections. “Our work must also go far beyond simply working to make abortion illegal,” Pence said to a banquet hall of about 1,200 people. “We must continue to work to make it unthinkable, changing hearts and minds.” Pence, who
- Associated Press
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.”
- Raleigh News and Observer
Live updates: Raleigh shooting suspect may be tried as an adult; brother among victims
The victims in the Raleigh shooting range in age from 16 to 53. The suspect is 15 years old. Check back for developments.
- Business Insider
The side effects to expect after getting an Omicron booster — and what happens if you get a flu shot at the same time
It is safe to get the updated COVID-19 booster and your annual flu shot at the same visit, but you might have a slightly higher risk of fatigue after.