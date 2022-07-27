New rule to thwart railroad efforts to cut train crews to 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH FUNK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroads will be required to maintain two-person crews under a new rule announced Wednesday that will thwart industry efforts to cut crews down to one person.

The Federal Railroad Administration said in a rule published in the Federal Register that railroads will be required to continue using two-person crews in most circumstances as they haul all kinds of cargo, including hazardous materials, across the country. But there will be an exception to allow short-line railroads that have already been using one-man crews to continue using them if they can prove it is safe.

The railroads have argued that they should have the discretion to operate trains with only one person and move conductors out of locomotives to ground-based jobs in places where automatic braking systems have been installed. The proposal has been a key issue in the deadlocked contract talks between freight railroads and their 12 unions that are currently being reviewed by a special board of arbitrators that President Joe Biden appointed earlier this month.

Railroad labor groups have adamantly opposed one-person crews for years due to both safety concerns and preserving jobs. Labor agreements requiring two-person crews have been in place for roughly 30 years at the major railroads, although many short-line railroads operate with one-man crews already.

The arbitrators reviewing the contract talks that began more than two years ago have held hearings this week to hear proposals from both sides. Federal law prohibits rail unions from going on strike until mid September while that board develops a set of recommendations and both sides have a chance to negotiate a deal based on those recommendations.

Previously, the FRA issued a similar rule requiring two-person crews in 2016, but that rule was later abandoned during the Trump administration because the agency said at the time that there wasn't enough evidence to show that two-person crews are safer.

In the proposed rule announced Wednesday, regulators said the second crew member in the cab of locomotives can play a key role in helping monitor train operations and help make sure that safety rules are being followed.

Freight railroads had argued that the installation of a system that can stop trains automatically in certain circumstances, called Positive Train Control, made it unnecessary to have a second person in the locomotive

The railroad industry has emphasized that crash data doesn’t show that two-man crews are safer than one-person crews. But labor groups argued that the data can't show how safe one-person crews are because most railroads use two-person crews now.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is proposing to require new passenger airplanes have a second barrier to the flight deck. The proposed rule to protect flight decks from intrusion requires aircraft manufacturers to install a second physical barrier on planes produced after the rule goes into effect and used in commercial passenger service in the United States. After the hijacking of four U.S. airplanes on Sept. 11, 2001, the FAA adopted standards for flight deck security to make them resistant to forcible intrusion and unauthorized entry.

  • Paxlovid has been given to Biden and millions of Americans infected with COVID-19. In the U.K., it sits on the shelf.

    When President Joe Biden contracted COVID-19, he was almost instantly prescribed Paxlovid, the antiviral designed to treat the virus that reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president, said Biden completed his Paxlovid five-day course and his symptoms have now been almost completely resolved. Through July 17, the U.S. has administered 2.8 million courses of Pfizer’s (PFE) Paxlovid, and more than a million doses of other therapeutics, including Merck’s (MRK) Lagevrio.

  • Largest pink diamond in 300 years found in Angola

    Pink diamond of 170 carats named ‘Lulo Rose’

  • Wichita city council, police clash over possible decriminalization of marijuana

    Some council members say police resources would be better spent going after more dangerous crimes, but others say taking away all punishment would send the wrong message.

  • Pentagon is prepared to protect Pelosi with fighter jets and ships if she visits Taiwan after China warned her not to, report says

    China threatened to involve its military if Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan next month. China opposes any recognition of Taiwan as its own country.

  • Gas hasn’t been this cheap in NC since early May, and the price keeps dropping

    According to AAA, gas is back under $4 a gallon on average across North Carolina. In Wake and some eastern counties, it’s even less.

  • Trump says he sent Secret Service agents to move homeless people in DC

    Former president says homelessness rampant in DC. Data shows it’s at its lowest rate in 17 years

  • Jeff Horner resigns as Carmel police chief, remains on department as lieutenant

    Horner's resignation comes almost a week after he removed a deputy police chief after complaints of inappropriate behavior with female employees.

  • Abortion opponents push to remove ballot drop boxes ahead of Kansas amendment vote

    But Republican officials reject their claims of voter fraud and say Kansas elections are secure.

  • Erdoğan plans to meet Putin: Ukraine will be discussed

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 16:55 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on 5 August to discuss the war against Ukraine. Source: Russian pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu Details: Erdoğan will pay a one-day visit to Sochi on Friday.

  • Fort Pierce man ordered to federal prison in FBI child pornography case

    Arguing for the maximum punishment, a federal prosecutor stated Michael Carmody 'has an inexplicable fascination with sadistic child pornography ...'

  • Exclusive: EU found evidence employee phones compromised with spyware -letter

    The European Union found evidence that smartphones used by some of its staff were compromised by an Israeli company's spy software, the bloc's top justice official said in a letter seen by Reuters. In a July 25 letter sent to European lawmaker Sophie in ‘t Veld, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said iPhone maker Apple had told him in 2021 that his iPhone had possibly been hacked using Pegasus, a tool developed and sold to government clients by Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group. The warning from Apple triggered the inspection of Reynders’ personal and professional devices as well as other phones used by European Commission employees, the letter said.

  • Sophia Schubert, the Cinderella of the Amundi Evian, remains a reserve for Scottish Open and might have to Monday-qualify for British Women’s Open

    “Now I’m just fingers crossed hoping I won’t have to do the British Monday,” said Schubert.

  • Over 12,400 tickets for 'The Polar Express' Train Ride went on sale Monday; all shows are already sold out at National Railroad Museum

    All 12,480 tickets that went on sale Monday for 40 shows of 'The Polar Express' Train Ride at National Railroad Museum were gone by Tuesday.

  • U.S. basketball star Griner arrives in court

    STORY: The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, played in Russia during the league's offseason. She was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt from her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, Griner held up personal photographs and shook her lawyers' hands through the bars of the defendant's cage before taking a seat.The case against her, heard at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow, has highlighted the strained relations between Russia and the United States which have plunged to a new post-Cold War low over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.Griner's defence has argued that she was prescribed medical cannabis to alleviate the symptoms of a chronic injury, a treatment not uncommon among elite athletes in countries where the substance is allowed. It is, however, illegal in Russia.Griner, a two-time Olympic champion, has pleaded guilty but denied she intended to break Russian law.

  • Kodiak Robotics pilots autonomous trucking between California, Texas and Florida

    Autonomous trucking startup Kodiak Robotics recently completed a coast-to-coast commercial run between Texas, California and Florida for 10 Roads Express, a USPS mail carrier, according to Kodiak. The pilot marks the first time Kodiak has run an autonomous freight service to Florida. The freight run included four commercial deliveries on a 5,600-mile round trip that started in San Antonio and went to San Francisco and then Jacksonville before going back to San Antonio.

  • Column: Was last week the beginning of the end for Trump?

    The signs are strong that Trump's hold on the right is in the process of terminal decay.

  • Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

    Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, said a Tuesday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

  • Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained

    The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?

  • Scientists Just Classified Cats as an "Invasive Alien Species." Here's Why.

    In news most dog lovers will consider something in between no surprise and a long-overdue move, a group of Polish scientists has classified domestic cats as an "invasive alien species."The reason has nothing to do with those mythological rumors about cats being about to steal your breath or those viral TikTok videos of less-than-friendly feline behavior. A researcher at the Polish Academy of Sciences said it's because cats have a harmful effect on biodiversity, killing birds (about 140 million i