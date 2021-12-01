Rules to create gene-edited farm animals must put welfare first - review

Pallab Ghosh - Science correspondent
·5 min read
Gene Edited piglets
These gene-edited piglets have been made resistant to a lethal lung disease

Regulations to allow the production of gene-edited farm animals must put welfare first, according to an independent review.

The technology allows scientists to alter DNA so as to introduce specific traits, such as resistance to disease.

The UK government is mulling proposals to allow the commercial development of gene-edited livestock in England.

An independent analysis has called for a review of the government's proposals for regulating the technology.

A report by the Nuffield Council for Bioethics warns that scrapping the current ban on the commercial development of gene-edited animals could increase livestock suffering.

The council's assistant director, Peter Mills, who was the driving force behind the report, says the government's plan to scrap the current restrictions "effectively takes the brakes off the capacity for breeders to advance their breeding programmes".

He said: "Farming is a business, and it is a requirement of breeders of farm animals to tread a line between what they can get out of it and (animal welfare). What we are calling for is for that line to be drawn more clearly."

Gene-editing involves inserting new DNA sequences, deleting existing ones or modifying them in the genome of a living organism. It's a more precise and targeted technology than previous forms of genetic engineering and the changes are virtually indistinguishable from natural mutations.

Those earlier forms of genetic engineering sometimes involved the insertion of a gene from a different organism at random into another living thing.

The UK is among the world leaders in the technology. Researchers at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh have developed pigs that are immune to one of the world's costliest animal diseases, a respiratory condition known as PRRS. They are also attempting to produce African varieties of cattle that produce more milk, while a US firm has created cows that thrive in hotter conditions.

The Nuffield report acknowledges that the technology has the capacity to bring "real benefits". But Elizabeth Cripps from Edinburgh University, a member of the working group that produced the report, said that that it could also make things worse.

"Genome editing could be used to perpetuate or possibly increase the dense stocking of animals in industrialised (production)," she said.

"We would be concerned about breeding of animals that could tolerate poor conditions better without apparently having adverse health impacts."

An experiment carried out in 1989 by researchers working for the US Department of Agriculture in Beltsville, Maryland, is held up by critics as an example of how genetic science could be misused. The American scientists added a gene into the DNA of a pig that would produce a human growth hormone. The expectation was that the animal would grow faster and be leaner than normal pigs.

The researchers were successful: weight gain increased by 15%, feed efficiency by 18%, and carcass fat was reduced by 80%.

But the animals suffered from several unanticipated health issues, including kidney and liver problems, uncoordinated walking, bulging eyes, gastric ulcers, heart disease and pneumonia. Supporters of gene editing say that current technology is much more targeted, and so less likely to have such disastrous consequences

EU regulations currently forbid the commercial development of gene-edited animals. But Brexit gave the UK government an opportunity to change its rules. In September, it announced a relaxation of rules governing research on gene-edited crops and an intention to bring in new regulations next year to allow food made from gene-edited plants and possibly animals to be sold in England.

The Chair of the Nuffield working group, Prof John Dupre, from Exeter University, is concerned that the approach to setting new rules by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), is "too narrow".

"Those involved in policing must look beyond solely questions of food safety and keep in mind an overall vision of a food and farming system that supports sustainable farming and improves standards of animal welfare."

Among the Nuffield Council's recommendations are a government review of its proposals and a public consultation process that feeds into the review.

Other recommendations include the setting and enforcement of breeding standards which have been informed by the latest science, an independent body to monitor the long-term impact of genetic changes on animals and a food labelling system that contains information of breeding.

When announcing its proposal to ease restrictions on GM technologies, the Environment Secretary said he recognised that there is a strong public interest and Defra would continue to engage with experts, businesses and campaign groups as well as the public throughout the process. A spokesman said the department was taking a "step by step approach" to enable gene editing to be used commercially.

"We are starting with plants only and then reviewing the application to animals and microorganisms later.

"We are committed to proportionate, science-based regulation and we will not reduce safety or animal welfare standards."

Prof Bruce Whitelaw, who is the interim director of the Roslin Institute, is an advocate of the safe and responsible development of gene-edited animals. As a member of the working group, he signed off on the report's concerns and recommendations. And he told BBC News that proper regulation would ensure that the technology would benefit animal welfare - as well as help to feed a hungry world.

"Genome editing is a genetic technology that has much to offer agriculture. At Roslin, we have already shown that this technology can reduce the burden of disease in livestock by producing pigs resistant to the PRRS virus. If this application progresses to the farm this will have welfare benefits for the animals on that farm," he said.

"The Nuffield Report identifies the opportunity that through public dialogue we will be able to assess how this technology can be used to benefit agriculture. There is momentum and now is the time to identified how to use genetic technologies to produce a fair and responsible livestock food system."

Follow Pallab on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southern Africa is not a hotbed of variants — it's just very good at sequencing and spotting them

    President Biden said southern Africa's transparency should be "encouraged and applauded," but so far his thanks has taken the form of travel bans.

  • What animals might teach us about living longer

    From naked mole-rats and elephants to tortoises and macaws, many animals have traits that help them avoid the damage that aging, or cancer, causes in humans. Correspondent Martha Teichner visits the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama to observe some of Nature's most resilient creatures.

  • COVID-19: Here’s why the omicron variant is raising concern

    South African scientists identified a new COVID-19 variant which has now been reported in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

  • Pfizer CEO is 'very confident' the company's oral COVID-19 pill will be effective against the new variant

    "I'm very, very confident that this drug works for all known mutations, including the Omicron one," Albert Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

  • The Government Was Ordered To Unveil More Of The Mueller Report After A Court Ruled In Favor Of BuzzFeed News

    “BuzzFeed has identified a significant public interest and demonstrated how disclosure will advance that interest,” the appeals court said in an 18-page opinion.View Entire Post ›

  • Federal appeals court weighs release of Trump January 6 documents

    Former President Trump is attempting to block the release of his call records and handwritten notes from January 6 to the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. An appeals court appeared wary of the lawsuit on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed to cooperate with the congressional probe. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with the details from Capitol Hill.

  • Scientists say xenobots, world's first living robots, can reproduce

    Scientists who created xenobots, the world's first living robots, say the life forms are "the first-ever, self-replicating living robots."The tiny organisms were originally unveiled in 2020. The robots were assembled from heart and skin stem cells belonging to the African clawed frog. They can move independently for about a week before running out of energy, are self-healing and break down naturally.The scientists from the University of Vermont...

  • Russia may press criminal charges in 2018 ISS pressure leak incident

    Per an RIA Novosti article spotted by Ars Technica, the country's Roscosmos space agency recently completed its probe of the event and sent the results to Russian law enforcement officials, opening the door for them to announce criminal charges.

  • Missing and worth millions: Plucked from the moon, dozens of lunar rocks have disappeared

    Apollo astronauts carried 842 pounds of rocks, soil and dust from the moon 250,000 miles back Earth. But then the real wild journeys began.

  • NASA details intent to replace the International Space Station with a commercial space station by 2030

    NASA's auditing body, the Office of Audits, has produced a report detailing the agency's commitment to replacing the International Space Station (ISS) with one or more commercial space stations once the orbiting lab is retired. Despite still being scheduled for 2024, all indications are that the ISS's operational life will be extended to 2030, which is when the agency is assuming it'll be able to hand off human occupation of an on-orbit science facility to a private company. This audit basically details the current costs of maintenance and operation of the ISS, and also explains why it thinks that there will still be an essential need for a research facility that can provide a test bed for prolonged human exposure to space, as well as for development and demonstration of tech key to helping people explore deep space, including the establishment of a more permanent presence on the moon and exploration of Mars.

  • Brightest planets of the night sky put on season-long spectacle this winter

    In addition to hosting one of the best meteor showers of the year, this winter we'll see gatherings of the brightest planets in the night sky.

  • Scientists who first sequenced Omicron on what they are seeing

    "This is the Frankenstein of mutations," Alex Sigal from the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, said. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta met the scientists in the lab where Omicron was first discovered.

  • 'Game-changer': Poland tightens curbs amid Omicron fears

    Poland said on Monday it would ban flights to seven African countries, extend quarantines for some travellers and further limit numbers allowed into places like restaurants, amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Polish authorities had earlier said the country was approaching the peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, but the emergence of the Omicron variant has muddied the outlook for the course of the pandemic. "We must appreciate the importance of this phenomenon and the risk that a new mutation emerging poses," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference, labelling Omicron a potential "game-changer".

  • Lockheed Martin Space in final stretch ahead of regular Orion space capsule flights

    NASA's moon and Mars spacecraft has entered its "get-ready-to-fly" phase, says Orion program director.

  • These ‘Living Robots’ Self-Replicate—and It’s Not Terrifying

    Douglas Blackiston and Sam KriegmanYou might have missed the debut of the Xenobots last year when the world was falling apart, but they made quite a splash in the science and tech community. These Pac-Man-shaped synthetic organisms designed by supercomputers can organize into larger groups and be programmed to fulfill specific functions. They’re certainly not robots in the traditional sense, but they’re also too artificial to qualify as typical living organisms. They’re part cell, part machine,

  • The dangers of anarchy in space

    In this era of populist nationalism and major powers competing for dominance, fashioning new regimes or codes of conduct for space appears highly problematic.

  • Tri-Cities astronaut prepares for 6+ hours spacewalk Tuesday. How to watch live

    She’s expected to float into space a little after 4 a.m.

  • How Animals Are Evolving Because of Climate Change

    Squids are shrinking, birds are migrating and lizards are getting blown away by hurricanes. The signs are everywhere; animals are changing because of climate change. We asked biologist Thor Hanson to walk us through three animal adaptation experiments.Read THOR HANSON’s book&nbsp;Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squidhttps://www.basicbooks.com/titles/thor-hanson/hurricane-lizards-and-plastic-squid/9781541672420/

  • Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

    NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station. Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk until Thursday.

  • Singapore boosts testing, holds off on further reopening over Omicron variant

    Singapore will hold off on more reopening measures while it evaluates the Omicron COVID-19 variant and will increase testing of travelers and frontline workers to reduce the risk of local transmission, authorities said on Tuesday. A quarantine-free entry policy for vaccinated arrivals in the Asian financial and travel hub will not be extended to more countries for now, while current social distancing measures will remain in place, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said. "This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty," Ong told a media briefing, adding the variant had not yet been detected locally.