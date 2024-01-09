What are the rules for license plates in Arizona? Your guide to license plates

With there being 101 specialty license plates available in Arizona—including eight added in 2023—it can be overwhelming to know about each one that is offered and what rules may apply to them.

There are many different types of license plates that support different causes and charities. Here is what to know about all of them, what qualifications you need to get them, how much they cost, as well as the different rules you must abide after when getting one.

Why does Arizona have so many different license plates?

Arizona has so many different specialty license plates because each one represents a different cause or charity, and a portion of each purchase goes toward that cause or charity. There are plates supporting causes, such as veterans, cancer education, environmental issues, indigenous tribes and more.

Although each specialty license plate is distributed by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), the agency is not responsible for greenlighting their creation.

In order for a new license plate to be made, a state lawmaker has to propose a bill that pitches the plate. Then, it has to get approved by both houses of the Arizona State Legislature before the bill is signed into law by the governor. Once the plate is officially signed into law, ADOT administers them and disburses the funds generated by the sales of the plates.

What is the cost of Arizona license plates?

Most of the license plates can be purchased for $25 in addition to the registration fee, with $17 (68% of the purchase) typically going to a charity or cause that relates to the plate. An additional $25 can be spent to have personalized text on the plate.

ADOT reported that the sales of specialty plates have contributed over $12 million for various causes and charities in their last fiscal year.

All of the different plates that are available for purchase can be viewed at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

How many license plates are there in Arizona?

The Arizona Department of Transportation has 101 plates available to buy on their website.

A lot of these plate designs can be organized into categories. For example, there are many military-related plates that are meant to show that the driver is a veteran. They have options for the U.S. Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Marines, and more.

To get a veteran plate, you must fill out a form proving that you are a veteran. Army and "Freedom" and "Empower" plates can be purchased by anyone.

There are also many plates to show off your team and school spirit. All of Arizona's big-four sports teams—the Suns, Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Coyotes—all have their own special plates. Sixty-eight percent of the purchase will go toward that team's charity.

Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, University of Phoenix, Midwestern University, Grand Canyon University and the Thunderbird School all have their own designs if you want to represent your alma mater.

There are also many plate options that let you support a movement or change you believe in. There are plates representing cancer research, congenital heart diseases awareness, child abuse prevention, Alzheimer's awareness, Arizona education, wildlife conservation, environmental awareness and more.

There are plates representing the Navajo tribe and the Diné College on the Navajo Nation as well as the San Carlos and White Mountains Apache tribes. A portion of purchase go toward funds for the tribes to buy traffic control devices.

Eight specialty plates were added in the last year by ADOT. These designs include: Alice Cooper's Solid Rock, Arizona Realtors Home for All, Cancer Support for Families, Diné College Warriors, Empower (veterans), In Loving Memory and State Forty Eight.

In addition to all of the specialty plates offered for purchase, there are also specific plates to accommodate qualified individuals or vehicles, such as alternative fuel plates, energy efficient plates, disability plates and deaf/hard of hearing plates. A physician must sign the application form for these plates to confirm the disability is authorized.

What are the rules for license plates in Arizona?

Regarding the purchasing of specialty plates, most don't have special requirements to meet. Military related designs like the veteran, pearl harbor survivor and congressional medal of honor plates are ones requiring proof. The classic car plate also requires proof as the applicant has to show their vehicle is on the list of classic cars filed by the Classic Car Club of America.

If you want to personalize your plate, you are able to use up to six characters including letters, numbers and spaces to customize it. All personalized plates are reviewed to make sure acceptable content is displayed.

When displaying your Arizona plate, you must have it placed on the rear of the vehicle. It is not required to be displayed on the front. Arizona is rather unique in this rule, as 29 other states require both front and rear plates.

The plate must be displayed so that it is clearly legible, clearly secured so that it doesn't swing, and the bottom of the plate must be at least 12 inches above the ground. These same requirements apply to temporarily issued placards.

If your plate gets lost, stolen or damaged, you can pay a $5 fee to replace it online.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona license plate options: Here's what drivers need to know