Rules are Needed to Regulate Crypto Sector, Says BOE Deputy Governor

David Thomas
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe, has voiced concerns regarding the risks posed by decentralized finance, and as big investors, hedge funds, and banks become more involved.

He believes that there are very good reasons to anticipate a collapse in cryptocurrencies, and wants to urgently pursue regulations that would mitigate risks. Considering that the market capitalization of cryptocurrency is sitting at around $2.3T, and the global financial system is valued at $250T, Cunliffe believes that the industry does not have to have a large market cap to cause a global banking crisis like the one in 2008, and cites price volatility, contagion between assets, and operational vulnerabilities as possible reasons for a collapse.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, central banks and security regulators worked together to ratify unambiguous international standards for payments, which were designed to instill confidence in users.

